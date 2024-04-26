Who did the Broncos draft? An updating list of Denver's 2024 picks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2024 NFL Draft has begun, and we're keeping track of the newest Broncos over the course of three days for you. See below for a rundown of each of Denver's picks:
ROUND 1
No. 12 overall: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2024 NFL Draft has begun, and we're keeping track of the newest Broncos over the course of three days for you. See below for a rundown of each of Denver's picks:
No. 12 overall: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
"When you watch him, it's pretty calming," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "He's very efficient."
The minutes before Denver's pick wouldn't be without stress. The Falcons surprisingly selected Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth-overall pick, which threw the ensuing picks into flux.
"I know everybody has to compete," Nix said. "I know everyone has to go to work."
The 2023 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist, Nix led Oregon to a 12-2 record in his final season as he completed 77.4 percent of his passes and threw for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Scheffler, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2006, will announce the 76th-overall selection.
The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin.
Also, seven returning Broncos have decided to wear new numbers ahead of the 2024 season.
Before the Broncos add a key contributor — whether at the 12th-overall pick or another slot — DenverBroncos.com is taking stock off where the roster stands following the first several waves of free agency.
"To all the trailblazing athletes who helped launched this sport, you've not only found your community, you've been a part of building one," Owner Carrie Walton Penner said.
The Jets' top selection in the 2021 draft, Wilson started 33 games over three seasons for New York.