Denver Broncos | News

Who did the Broncos draft? An updating list of Denver's 2024 picks

Apr 25, 2024 at 07:47 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2024 NFL Draft has begun, and we're keeping track of the newest Broncos over the course of three days for you. See below for a rundown of each of Denver's picks:

ROUND 1

No. 12 overall: QB Bo Nix, Oregon

