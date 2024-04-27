Broncos select WR Devaughn Vele with 235th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added another wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Denver selected Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele with the 235th-overall pick.
Vele led the Utes in receiving in 2023 as he caught 43 passes for 593 yards and three touchdowns. His top performance came in a game against Washington when he caught five passes for 145 yards, including a 68-yard catch. In his career, Vele caught 123 passes for 1,689 yards and nine touchdowns.
Vele was a three-year starter and averaged 9.5 yards per return as a punt returner in 2022.
Denver previously selected Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin in Round 4 of the draft. The Broncos also selected Vele's college teammate Jonah Elliss in Round 3.