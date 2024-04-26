 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

'It got a little crazy there': How the Broncos navigated an unprecedented run on quarterbacks to draft QB Bo Nix

Apr 26, 2024 at 12:20 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The celebratory mood in the Broncos' war room after Denver selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was a welcome change from the stress that preceded the moment.

Six quarterbacks were taken with the first 12 picks in the draft, which set an NFL record and created a significant amount of anxiety as the Broncos hoped to be able to select Nix with the 12th-overall pick.

Denver predicted the first three teams in the draft would select quarterbacks, and the Broncos then expected a gap before another group of quarterback-needy teams in Minnesota, Denver and Las Vegas. The Giants, though, were the wild card.

"We kept [wondering], 'Are the Giants going to take one?'" Head Coach Sean Payton said Thursday. "Because that then impacted how the last three [quarterbacks] were going to be [selected]."

The Giants selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, and Payton and Co. believed Nix was on his way to Denver.

"I think I said to [General Manager] George [Paton], 'We think Minnesota likes [J.J.] McCarthy, we think — we don't know this — we think the Raiders like [Michael] Penix [Jr.] And we like Nix. Let's get on a conference call with all of them and say, 'No one spend any money. We think we know this [order],'" Payton said.

The remaining minutes before Denver's pick wouldn't be without stress. The Falcons surprisingly selected Penix with the eighth-overall pick, which threw the ensuing picks into flux.

"Now all of a sudden, we're paying attention to the team behind us," Payton said. "It got a little crazy there for a minute."

The Broncos "never really got too serious" in any potential trade-ups, according to Paton. The Falcons' selection, though, made the Broncos consider whether they needed to jump up to select Nix.

"When Atlanta took [Penix], now it was like, 'Holy cow. Do we have to go up?'" Payton said.

The Vikings chose to move up a slot from No. 11 to No. 10 to select McCarthy, a move that also caught the Broncos' attention.

"Minnesota jumped," Paton said. "We're like, 'Oh boy, OK.'"

The Falcons' move also eliminated any chance the Broncos would move down and select Nix later in the first round, as Paton said "it got a little stressful" following the Penix selection.

"We just didn't want to overthink it," Paton said. "This was our guy. We were going to take our guy. We did think about it — not too far. … We could've moved a couple picks back and maybe got some picks, but at the end of the day, this was our guy. Let's just take him. Let's not overthink it. We would've been sick if we lost him just for a couple fifth-round picks or what have you."

As Payton explained, winding up with their desired quarterback in Nix was the most important outcome.

"We all understand managing the draft, but man, let's worry about what it's going to look like … three to four years from now — when this class will be judged — and make sure we get the right guy there," Payton said.

Related Content

news

'He stood out in a lot of areas': Why QB Bo Nix was the right fit for the Denver Broncos

"When you watch him, it's pretty calming," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "He's very efficient."
news

'A lot of work to be done': QB Bo Nix reflects on pre-draft process with Broncos, looks ahead to start of NFL career

"I know everybody has to compete," Nix said. "I know everyone has to go to work."
news

Who did the Broncos draft? An updating list of Denver's 2024 picks

Here's a look at who the Broncos added to their roster during the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Broncos select QB Bo Nix with 12th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The 2023 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist, Nix led Oregon to a 12-2 record in his final season as he completed 77.4 percent of his passes and threw for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns and three interceptions.
news

Former Broncos TE Tony Scheffler to announce Denver's Round 3 pick at 2024 NFL Draft

Scheffler, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2006, will announce the 76th-overall selection.
news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Final expert projections for Denver's 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin.
news

Where the Broncos' roster stands ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Before the Broncos add a key contributor — whether at the 12th-overall pick or another slot — DenverBroncos.com is taking stock off where the roster stands following the first several waves of free agency.
news

The Broncos' top draft pick from each decade

This time, we're picking Denver's top draft pick from each of the Broncos' six-plus decades in the organization's history.
news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' projections for Denver as 2024 NFL Draft nears

The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a week away.
news

'It's got to be the right fit': HC Sean Payton, GM George Paton evaluate possibility of drafting first-round QB in 2024 NFL Draft

"We have flexibility, but we do know at 12, if we stand pat, we're going to get a really good player," Paton said.
news

A closer look at the draft-day trade histories of HC Sean Payton, GM George Paton ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

A slew of mock drafts have projected the Broncos will execute a trade and pick somewhere other than 12th-overall spot in this year's draft. But will they move up? If so, how far? Will they move back instead?
Advertising