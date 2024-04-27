Broncos select CB Kris Abrams-Draine with 145th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos added one of the top available players with their first fifth-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Denver selected Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine with the 145th-overall pick.

A first-team All-SEC player and second-team All-American in 2023, Abrams-Draine posted 40 passes defensed over the last three seasons. He recorded 16 passes defensed and four interceptions in his final season.

"I'm just blessed to be in this opportunity," Abrams-Draine said. "I waited on it all the time. I kept faith. Really, I talked to [the Broncos] I think a couple times, one or two times, but not that much, so I'm really surprised."

The Athletic's Dane Brugler rated Abrams-Draine as a third- or fourth-round pick.

Abrams-Draine said he's excited to join fellow SEC product Pat Surtain II in Denver.

"I feel like it will be a good opportunity for me, because he is obviously one of the best corners in the league," Abrams-Draine said. "So just to learn from him and all the guys that are there [will be good], and [I will] really just try to be in their ear, asking them what to do and how the process is."