 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Broncos select CB Kris Abrams-Draine with 145th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 12:31 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

AbramsDraine

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos added one of the top available players with their first fifth-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Denver selected Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine with the 145th-overall pick.

A first-team All-SEC player and second-team All-American in 2023, Abrams-Draine posted 40 passes defensed over the last three seasons. He recorded 16 passes defensed and four interceptions in his final season.

"I'm just blessed to be in this opportunity," Abrams-Draine said. "I waited on it all the time. I kept faith. Really, I talked to [the Broncos] I think a couple times, one or two times, but not that much, so I'm really surprised."

The Athletic's Dane Brugler rated Abrams-Draine as a third- or fourth-round pick.

Abrams-Draine said he's excited to join fellow SEC product Pat Surtain II in Denver.

"I feel like it will be a good opportunity for me, because he is obviously one of the best corners in the league," Abrams-Draine said. "So just to learn from him and all the guys that are there [will be good], and [I will] really just try to be in their ear, asking them what to do and how the process is."

The Broncos previously added wide receiver Troy Franklin on Saturday with the 102nd-overall pick.

Related Content

news

Who did the Broncos draft? An updating list of Denver's 2024 picks

Here's a look at who the Broncos added to their roster during the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Broncos select WR Devaughn Vele with 235th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Vele led the Utes in receiving in 2023 as he caught 43 passes for 593 yards and three touchdowns.
news

Broncos select RB Audric Estimé with 147th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Estimé averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 2023 as he posted 1,341 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
news

Broncos trade up to select Oregon WR Troy Franklin with 102nd-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Franklin caught 81 passes and had a team-high 1,383 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in 2023 as he and Bo Nix helped the Ducks to a 12-2 record.
news

'We have flexibility': Broncos enter Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft with six remaining picks

"We were just going over the [draft] board before we came here," General Manager George Paton said. "… There's a number of good players tomorrow. We have six picks. We have flexibility."
news

'Jonah was just too good to pass [on]': HC Sean Payton, GM George Paton detail addition of third-round pick Jonah Elliss

"If you're a pressure player, at some point, you've got to have production," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "This player had that."
news

Broncos select OLB Jonah Elliss with 76th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

A 2023 second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 player, Elliss recorded 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble in his final season for Utah.
news

'I'm excited to go out there and compete': QB Bo Nix not satisfied with being first-round pick, looking to prove himself in Denver

"I don't want to just be a draft pick," Nix said at his introductory press conference. "I want to be able to show my improvements and show that I can do what [they] picked me to do, and that's to go out there and help win games [and] do whatever I can to put his team in a better situation."
news

'He stood out in a lot of areas': Why QB Bo Nix was the right fit for the Denver Broncos

"When you watch him, it's pretty calming," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "He's very efficient."
news

'It got a little crazy there': How the Broncos navigated an unprecedented run on quarterbacks to draft QB Bo Nix

The minutes before Denver's pick wouldn't be without stress. The Falcons surprisingly selected Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth-overall pick, which threw the ensuing picks into flux.
news

'A lot of work to be done': QB Bo Nix reflects on pre-draft process with Broncos, looks ahead to start of NFL career

"I know everybody has to compete," Nix said. "I know everyone has to go to work."
Advertising