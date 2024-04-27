Broncos select RB Audric Estimé with 147th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added another offensive weapon.

Denver selected Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé with the 147th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I was just really excited," Estimé said. "I was ready for an opportunity. I was ready and waiting for the phone call. I got the phone call, and I am just ready to be a Bronco. They have a winning culture and winning tradition. I am ready to add to that and help contribute to a championship."

Estimé averaged 6.4 yards per carry and 111.8 yards per game in 2023 as he posted 1,341 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. The second-team All-American's rushing yardage total ranks fifth in a season in school history, and his 18 rushing touchdowns set a new single-season program record.

The Fighting Irish product led Notre Dame in rushing in back-to-back seasons to end his career.

Estimé was the 98th-overall prospect in the draft, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

The Notre Dame alum said he was excited to join quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin as young offensive players in this year's draft class.

"They are really good players," Estimé said. "I saw them play in college. I am just excited to come in and work with them. Hopefully, we can be together for a couple years and chase a championship together."