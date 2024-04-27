 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Broncos select RB Audric Estimé with 147th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 12:36 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Estime

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added another offensive weapon.

Denver selected Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé with the 147th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I was just really excited," Estimé said. "I was ready for an opportunity. I was ready and waiting for the phone call. I got the phone call, and I am just ready to be a Bronco. They have a winning culture and winning tradition. I am ready to add to that and help contribute to a championship."

Estimé averaged 6.4 yards per carry and 111.8 yards per game in 2023 as he posted 1,341 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. The second-team All-American's rushing yardage total ranks fifth in a season in school history, and his 18 rushing touchdowns set a new single-season program record.

The Fighting Irish product led Notre Dame in rushing in back-to-back seasons to end his career.

Estimé was the 98th-overall prospect in the draft, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

The Notre Dame alum said he was excited to join quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin as young offensive players in this year's draft class.

"They are really good players," Estimé said. "I saw them play in college. I am just excited to come in and work with them. Hopefully, we can be together for a couple years and chase a championship together."

The Broncos previously added Franklin on Saturday with the 102nd-overall pick and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine with the 145th-overall pick.

Photos: Fifth-round pick Audric Estimé's path to the Denver Broncos

Flip through photos of RB Audric Estimé's path from Notre Dame to the Broncos, who selected him with the 147th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

estime-004763
1 / 28
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime runs a drill during pro day football workouts in South Bend, Ind., Thursday March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
2 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime runs a drill during pro day football workouts in South Bend, Ind., Thursday March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs for a touchdown against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
3 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs for a touchdown against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
estime-004762
4 / 28
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) holds off Wake Forest defensive back Malik Mustapha (3) as he runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) holds off Wake Forest defensive back Malik Mustapha (3) as he runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs with the ball against Clemson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
6 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs with the ball against Clemson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
7 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
8 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
10 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) fends off Central Michigan defensive back Caleb Spann (15) as he runs the ball upfield during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
11 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) fends off Central Michigan defensive back Caleb Spann (15) as he runs the ball upfield during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
12 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) tries to get past Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) and defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
13 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) tries to get past Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) and defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
14 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
15 / 28

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Audric Estimé, right, pushes Tennessee State's James Green (1) aside as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
16 / 28

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé, right, pushes Tennessee State's James Green (1) aside as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy , Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
17 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy , Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) pushes off of Jaden Greathouse (19) to get more yards during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
18 / 28

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) pushes off of Jaden Greathouse (19) to get more yards during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) is hoisted in the air after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
19 / 28

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) is hoisted in the air after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) finds room to run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
20 / 28

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) finds room to run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) carries the ball during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
21 / 28

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) carries the ball during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates after defeating BYU in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
22 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates after defeating BYU in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
estime-004743
23 / 28
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
24 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime, center, is congratulated by wide receiver Jayden Thomas after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10.(AP Photo/David Dermer)
25 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime, center, is congratulated by wide receiver Jayden Thomas after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10.(AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) picks up a first down in front of California linebacker Myles Jernigan (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Notre Dame defeated California 24-17.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
26 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) picks up a first down in front of California linebacker Myles Jernigan (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Notre Dame defeated California 24-17.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs over Syracuse linebacker Alijah Clark (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
27 / 28

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs over Syracuse linebacker Alijah Clark (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
estime-004740
28 / 28
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Who did the Broncos draft? An updating list of Denver's 2024 picks

Here's a look at who the Broncos added to their roster during the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Broncos select WR Devaughn Vele with 235th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Vele led the Utes in receiving in 2023 as he caught 43 passes for 593 yards and three touchdowns.
news

Broncos select CB Kris Abrams-Draine with 145th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

A first-team All-SEC player and second-team All-American in 2023, Abrams-Draine posted 40 passes defensed over the last three seasons.
news

Broncos trade up to select Oregon WR Troy Franklin with 102nd-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Franklin caught 81 passes and had a team-high 1,383 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in 2023 as he and Bo Nix helped the Ducks to a 12-2 record.
news

'We have flexibility': Broncos enter Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft with six remaining picks

"We were just going over the [draft] board before we came here," General Manager George Paton said. "… There's a number of good players tomorrow. We have six picks. We have flexibility."
news

'Jonah was just too good to pass [on]': HC Sean Payton, GM George Paton detail addition of third-round pick Jonah Elliss

"If you're a pressure player, at some point, you've got to have production," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "This player had that."
news

Broncos select OLB Jonah Elliss with 76th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

A 2023 second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 player, Elliss recorded 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble in his final season for Utah.
news

'I'm excited to go out there and compete': QB Bo Nix not satisfied with being first-round pick, looking to prove himself in Denver

"I don't want to just be a draft pick," Nix said at his introductory press conference. "I want to be able to show my improvements and show that I can do what [they] picked me to do, and that's to go out there and help win games [and] do whatever I can to put his team in a better situation."
news

'He stood out in a lot of areas': Why QB Bo Nix was the right fit for the Denver Broncos

"When you watch him, it's pretty calming," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "He's very efficient."
news

'It got a little crazy there': How the Broncos navigated an unprecedented run on quarterbacks to draft QB Bo Nix

The minutes before Denver's pick wouldn't be without stress. The Falcons surprisingly selected Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth-overall pick, which threw the ensuing picks into flux.
news

'A lot of work to be done': QB Bo Nix reflects on pre-draft process with Broncos, looks ahead to start of NFL career

"I know everybody has to compete," Nix said. "I know everyone has to go to work."
Advertising