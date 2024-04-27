'Jonah was just too good to pass [on]': HC Sean Payton, GM George Paton detail addition of third-round pick Jonah Elliss

The Broncos had another player they were considering with the 76th-overall pick, but Elliss was rated half a round higher on Denver's board, according to Payton. That, combined with the importance of the edge position, led the Broncos to select Elliss.

For the second consecutive night, though, Atlanta nearly played spoiler for Denver. The Falcons caused anxiety on Thursday night when they selected Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8, and the Broncos wondered if Atlanta would take Elliss with the 75th-overall pick.

Elliss' brother Kaden was drafted by Payton and now-Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot in New Orleans in 2019, and the Broncos knew the Falcons had a need for an edge rusher.

"We were sweating that pick out, and then [Atlanta] ended up taking a different outside linebacker," Payton said. "I got a text two seconds later from Kaden."

If Elliss had been taken before No. 76, the Broncos may have well have traded down.

"It would've been Sean's first time, maybe ever, moving back," Paton joked. "We had a cake ready. But we were happy Jonah was there."

Added Payton: "I was taking like 30 deep breaths."

Yet while there were a number of talented players remaining on the board, the Broncos' decision was clear when Elliss was available at No. 76.

"Jonah was just too good to pass [on]," Paton said.

Elliss now joins an edge-rushing group that features 2022 second-round pick Nik Bonitto, 2021 third-round pick Baron Browning and 2021 seventh-round pick — and last year's team sack leader — Jonathon Cooper. The Broncos also played 2023 third-round pick Drew Sanders at outside linebacker at times last season, and Paton said in February that Sanders would "probably end up on the edge."

Denver, though, believed in the importance of the edge-rushing position and was not afraid to add another pressure player.