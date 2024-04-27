'We have flexibility': Broncos enter Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft with six remaining picks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft will arrive in a hurry, and it could bring a flurry of activity.

Denver added a pair of players through the first three rounds in quarterback Bo Nix and outside linebacker Jonah Elliss, but the Broncos are slated to add a slew of draft picks in Rounds 4 through 7.

The Broncos currently hold six selections on Day 3 in the draft, including a fourth-round pick and three fifth-round selections.

As General Manager George Paton explained following Day 2 of the draft, the Broncos' multitude of remaining picks will give them a number of options on the draft's final day.

"We were just going over the [draft] board before we came here," Paton said. "… There's a number of good players tomorrow. We have six picks. We have flexibility."

Paton, notably, said Denver has the ability to trade up toward the start of Day 3 if the team wants a particular player.

"If there's a player up at the top of the fourth, we have flexibility to go up and get him," Paton said.

And, of course, the Broncos also have the ability to move back and acquire additional capital.

"The main thing is always flexibility," Paton said. "We always talk about flexibility, but tomorrow is going to be fun with six picks."

According to ESPN's draft rankings, tight ends Ja'Tavion Sanders and Cade Stover, wide receivers Troy Franklin, Brenden Rice and tackle Christian Jones are the top five remaining offensive prospects. On defense, ESPN ranks cornerback T.J. Tampa, linebacker Cedric Gray, safety Jaden Hicks, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus and cornerback Cam Hart as the best remaining options.

In short, there's still plenty of talent available as Denver enters the meat of the draft.

On Friday, the Broncos waited more than three hours to make their first selection — and then waited out the rest of the third round, as well.

"We had to wait a while," Paton said.

That won't be the case on Saturday, as both Paton and Head Coach Sean Payton know.