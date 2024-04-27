 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Broncos select South Carolina G Nick Gargiulo with 256th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 05:19 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

2024 Draft_Announcement_wide -_

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made their final selection of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Denver chose South Carolina guard Nick Gargiulo with the 256th-overall pick, which was the penultimate selection of the draft.

"I am excited for the opportunity to play for such a great franchise," Gargiulo said. "Regardless of when my name was called, I am really thankful to them for the opportunity."

Gargiulo, who transferred to South Carolina in 2023 after spending 2018-22 at Yale, started seven games at center and five games at left guard in 2023. He served as a team captain in his lone season with the Gamecocks.

Before transferring, Gargiulo was a first-team All-Ivy League player and team captain at center in 2022. He previously played left tackle for the Bulldogs.

Gargiulo was assigned a sixth-round grade by The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

Photos: Seventh-round pick Nick Gargiulo's path to the Denver Broncos

Flip through photos of G Nick Gargiulo's path from South Carolina to the Broncos, who selected him with the 256th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

A headshot of Nick Gargiulo from his tenure at the University of South Carolina. Photo courtesy of the University of South Carolina
1 / 10

A headshot of Nick Gargiulo from his tenure at the University of South Carolina. Photo courtesy of the University of South Carolina

ALLEN SHARPE/ALLEN SHARPE 2022 1
Nick Gargiulo readies for the snap. Photo courtesy of the University of South Carolina's Athletics Department
2 / 10

Nick Gargiulo readies for the snap. Photo courtesy of the University of South Carolina's Athletics Department

JUAN BLAS/JUAN BLAS
South Carolina takes on Mississippi State in SEC football action at William Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina. Tim Cowie/Tim Cowie Photography
3 / 10

South Carolina takes on Mississippi State in SEC football action at William Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina. Tim Cowie/Tim Cowie Photography

Tim Cowie/Tim Cowie Photography/© 2023 Tim Cowie - All Rights Reserved
Nick Gargiulo prepares to snap the ball against Kentucky. Photo courtesy of the University of South Carolina's Athletics Department
4 / 10

Nick Gargiulo prepares to snap the ball against Kentucky. Photo courtesy of the University of South Carolina's Athletics Department

Wes Wilson/Wes Wilson
The South Carolina offense lines up from its own 1-yard line with Nick Gargiulo waiting to snap the ball against the Kentucky defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
5 / 10

The South Carolina offense lines up from its own 1-yard line with Nick Gargiulo waiting to snap the ball against the Kentucky defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)
6 / 10

South Carolina offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 10

South Carolina offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 10

South Carolina offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 10

South Carolina offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 / 10

South Carolina offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Broncos Notebook: Denver's addition of DE John Franklin-Myers continues commitment to improve defensive line

"It is something we have been working on the past couple of weeks," General Manager George Paton said. "He is a player that we have always respected."
news

Broncos add trio of skill-position players on Day 3 of NFL Draft as offense gets influx of skill, speed and physicality

The Broncos traded up to select wide receiver Troy Franklin in the fourth round before adding running back Audric Estimé in the fifth round and wide receiver Devaughn Vele in the seventh round.
news

Who did the Broncos draft? A list of Denver's 2024 picks

Here's a look at who the Broncos added to their roster during the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Broncos select WR Devaughn Vele with 235th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Vele led the Utes in receiving in 2023 as he caught 43 passes for 593 yards and three touchdowns.
news

Broncos select RB Audric Estimé with 147th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Estimé averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 2023 as he posted 1,341 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
news

Broncos select CB Kris Abrams-Draine with 145th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

A first-team All-SEC player and second-team All-American in 2023, Abrams-Draine posted 40 passes defensed over the last three seasons.
news

Broncos trade up to select Oregon WR Troy Franklin with 102nd-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Franklin caught 81 passes and had a team-high 1,383 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in 2023 as he and Bo Nix helped the Ducks to a 12-2 record.
news

'We have flexibility': Broncos enter Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft with six remaining picks

"We were just going over the [draft] board before we came here," General Manager George Paton said. "… There's a number of good players tomorrow. We have six picks. We have flexibility."
news

'Jonah was just too good to pass [on]': HC Sean Payton, GM George Paton detail addition of third-round pick Jonah Elliss

"If you're a pressure player, at some point, you've got to have production," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "This player had that."
news

Broncos select OLB Jonah Elliss with 76th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

A 2023 second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 player, Elliss recorded 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble in his final season for Utah.
news

'I'm excited to go out there and compete': QB Bo Nix not satisfied with being first-round pick, looking to prove himself in Denver

"I don't want to just be a draft pick," Nix said at his introductory press conference. "I want to be able to show my improvements and show that I can do what [they] picked me to do, and that's to go out there and help win games [and] do whatever I can to put his team in a better situation."
Advertising