Broncos select South Carolina G Nick Gargiulo with 256th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made their final selection of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Denver chose South Carolina guard Nick Gargiulo with the 256th-overall pick, which was the penultimate selection of the draft.
"I am excited for the opportunity to play for such a great franchise," Gargiulo said. "Regardless of when my name was called, I am really thankful to them for the opportunity."
Gargiulo, who transferred to South Carolina in 2023 after spending 2018-22 at Yale, started seven games at center and five games at left guard in 2023. He served as a team captain in his lone season with the Gamecocks.
Before transferring, Gargiulo was a first-team All-Ivy League player and team captain at center in 2022. He previously played left tackle for the Bulldogs.
Gargiulo was assigned a sixth-round grade by The Athletic's Dane Brugler.
