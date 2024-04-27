Broncos select OLB Jonah Elliss with 76th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos have added a defensive playmaker.
Denver selected Utah outside linebacker Jonah Elliss with the 76th-overall pick.
A 2023 second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 player, Elliss recorded 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble in his final season for Utah.
"I feel like my effort is elite when it comes to the game," Elliss said Friday. "That's just how I was raised. And then I think I'm a great pass rusher. I'll bring that for a team, as well. Somewhere I need to grow is just perfecting the little things, the little techniques, especially in the run game."
Elliss' 12 sacks ranked second among Power Five players, and his Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 90.1 ranked third in the Pac-12.
In 2022, Elliss posted three sacks, six tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
The 6-foot-2, 248-pound player said he models his game after two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick.
"[I tried] to replicate my game after him, just because I felt we had similar stature and we kind of use the same moves," Elliss said. "Obviously he's a speed guy, and that's what I'm trying to be too. I actually watched his film a lot in the offseason going into my junior year. He's one player that I look up to a lot."
Elliss' father, Luther, played for the Broncos in 2004 and later served as the team's chaplain.
"He just told me how great of a culture and how great of a fan base they have and how it's really a family environment out there," Elliss said of what his father shared about the team. "Honestly, the culture is something he mentions a lot. It's just a really good bond out there."
