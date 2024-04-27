 Skip to main content
Broncos select OLB Jonah Elliss with 76th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024 at 08:10 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos have added a defensive playmaker.

Denver selected Utah outside linebacker Jonah Elliss with the 76th-overall pick.

A 2023 second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 player, Elliss recorded 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble in his final season for Utah.

"I feel like my effort is elite when it comes to the game," Elliss said Friday. "That's just how I was raised. And then I think I'm a great pass rusher. I'll bring that for a team, as well. Somewhere I need to grow is just perfecting the little things, the little techniques, especially in the run game."

Elliss' 12 sacks ranked second among Power Five players, and his Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 90.1 ranked third in the Pac-12.

In 2022, Elliss posted three sacks, six tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-2, 248-pound player said he models his game after two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick.

"[I tried] to replicate my game after him, just because I felt we had similar stature and we kind of use the same moves," Elliss said. "Obviously he's a speed guy, and that's what I'm trying to be too. I actually watched his film a lot in the offseason going into my junior year. He's one player that I look up to a lot."

Elliss' father, Luther, played for the Broncos in 2004 and later served as the team's chaplain.

"He just told me how great of a culture and how great of a fan base they have and how it's really a family environment out there," Elliss said of what his father shared about the team. "Honestly, the culture is something he mentions a lot. It's just a really good bond out there."

Photos: Third-round pick Jonah Elliss' path to the Denver Broncos

Flip through photos of OLB Jonah Elliss' path from Utah to the Broncos, who selected him with the 76th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss lines up during a game. (Photo courtesy Utah Athletics Department)
1 / 15

Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss lines up during a game. (Photo courtesy Utah Athletics Department)

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
2 / 15

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) tackles Southern Utah running back Elijah Burns (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
3 / 15

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) tackles Southern Utah running back Elijah Burns (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss rushes the passer. (Photo courtesy Utah Athletics Department)
4 / 15

Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss rushes the passer. (Photo courtesy Utah Athletics Department)

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) sacks Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5 / 15

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) sacks Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss lines up against UCLA. (Photo by Liv Medivitz / courtesy Utah Athletics Department)
6 / 15

Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss lines up against UCLA. (Photo by Liv Medivitz / courtesy Utah Athletics Department)

Liv Medivitz/Copyright University of Utah Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) celebrates a fumble recovery against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
7 / 15

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) celebrates a fumble recovery against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) sacks Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
8 / 15

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) sacks Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss reacts during a game against UCLA. (Photo courtesy Utah Athletics Department)
9 / 15

Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss reacts during a game against UCLA. (Photo courtesy Utah Athletics Department)

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) walks on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
10 / 15

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) walks on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) reacts after making a tackle against Southern Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
11 / 15

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) reacts after making a tackle against Southern Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) lines up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
12 / 15

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) lines up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah's Cole Bishop (8) and Jonah Elliss (83) sack San Diego State quarterback Kyle Crum (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
13 / 15

Utah's Cole Bishop (8) and Jonah Elliss (83) sack San Diego State quarterback Kyle Crum (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss looks to make a tackle against UCLA. (Photo courtesy Utah Athletics Department)
14 / 15

Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss looks to make a tackle against UCLA. (Photo courtesy Utah Athletics Department)

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) sacks Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
15 / 15

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) sacks Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
