Broncos select OLB Jonah Elliss with 76th-overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

In 2022, Elliss posted three sacks, six tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-2, 248-pound player said he models his game after two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick.

"[I tried] to replicate my game after him, just because I felt we had similar stature and we kind of use the same moves," Elliss said. "Obviously he's a speed guy, and that's what I'm trying to be too. I actually watched his film a lot in the offseason going into my junior year. He's one player that I look up to a lot."

Elliss' father, Luther, played for the Broncos in 2004 and later served as the team's chaplain.