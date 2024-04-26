'A lot of work to be done': QB Bo Nix reflects on pre-draft process with Broncos, looks ahead to start of NFL career

Nix was the sixth quarterback off the board on Thursday, as the 2024 NFL Draft set a record for the most quarterbacks selected in the first 12 picks. Not since the 1983 NFL Draft have six quarterbacks been selected in the first round.

"I wasn't shocked," Nix said. "I think the six of us are all very capable of playing at the next level. It's going to be fun to watch everybody and see how they develop. I wasn't shocked at all because I think this class of quarterbacks is very strong."

The Broncos, though, had clear interest in Nix. The 2023 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year said a Denver contingent visited Eugene, Oregon for a private workout, and he said he saw the start of "a great relationship" and that he "was just very honored to have them around."

Nix, though, wasn't sure where he would begin his professional career until Thursday night.

"To be honest with you, you never know until you get the phone call and you hear your name called on TV," Nix said. "Again, I just can't say how excited I am to be a part of this organization."

Nix said he "talked a lot of football" with Payton during the pre-draft process and believes he'll be a good fit within the Broncos' offensive scheme.

"I think when you look at their offense, when you look at the scheme, [there are] a lot of really fun concepts that I've run in the past, a lot of fun things that I've been able to do and have success in," Nix said. "We were able to just talk over those and communicate those. I believe just talking football is one of the best things you can do in the process, and that's what we did a lot of."

The process culminated Thursday, as Nix became the fifth quarterback the Broncos have drafted in the first round in the history of the franchise.