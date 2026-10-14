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‘We’re all in this together’: Nearing 1-year anniversary of cancer diagnosis, ILB Alex Singleton reflects on his fight and his mission to help others
“I feel a ton of responsibility,” Singleton says. “If my story saves one person’s life, if one person goes to the doctor and it saves their life, that means everything."
By Aric DiLalla Oct 14, 2026

There are unexpected reminders.

There are times where Alex Singleton almost forgets he battled cancer. It can feel like the tumultuous stretch was an out-of-body experience that occurred 10 years ago.

And then there are moments like Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Hours before the Broncos' Week 5 win over the Chargers, dozens of cancer survivors took the field to rehearse for a halftime performance as part of the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative. Singleton was on the field at the time, and in that moment, everything came flooding back to the Broncos' inside linebacker.

"Watching them go through it, it was like, 'Damn, I guess I could be one of those people,'" Singleton tells DenverBroncos.com. "It kind of hits you in waves."

Nearly a year has passed since Singleton was unexpectedly diagnosed with testicular cancer, and he'll play Thursday night in Denver's Fight Like A Bronco game that honors those affected by the disease.

For Singleton, the approaching anniversary is about more than reflecting on a life-changing situation. It's about the impact he can have moving forward — both on those he knows and those he does not.

"I feel a ton of responsibility," Singleton says. "If my story saves one person's life, if one person goes to the doctor and it saves their life, that means everything. … If that happens because I'm willing to share my story — even though it's not the easiest thing to do — that's obviously what it's all about."

Singleton's day was simpler before he ripped open the envelope in his locker.

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, Singleton pulled out the letter inside and learned he had failed an NFL drug test with elevated levels of hCG. Singleton knew he hadn't consumed any banned substances, but he lacked answers and expected to be slapped with a six-game ban by the NFL.

Singleton's heart sank. He texted his agent, and then he sat in team meetings, completely unable to focus on Denver's upcoming game against the Texans.

"My livelihood's over," Singleton remembers thinking. "Everything I was known for was going to be gone."

A Google search revealed that elevated levels of hCG could indicate the presence of testicular cancer, but he didn't believe that could be the answer. By Friday night, though, Singleton's wife, Sam, convinced him to schedule a urology appointment for the following Monday.

"I'm literally in the NFL," Singleton recalls. "There's no way I have any type of cancer."

Singleton pushed the failed test out of his mind and led all players with 10 tackles in Denver's Week 9 win over the Texans. On Monday afternoon, his answer came quickly.

According to Singleton's doctor, there was a 95 percent chance that he had testicular cancer.

"My stomach dropped, but I looked at my wife and said, 'At least we have an answer,'" Singleton says.

Singleton and his wife, with their newborn child in tow, sprang into action. They contacted the Broncos' medical team, and he underwent an ultrasound that same afternoon. Soon, Singleton was meeting with Head Coach Sean Payton, General Manager George Paton and Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph about next steps.

And at that moment, he didn't know what the future held.

"It was the first time I was scared in my life, where I was truly afraid of something," Singleton says. "I've always felt like if you just have a direction of something, you can control that. I can't control what anybody else's attitude's going to be toward something, but I can control mine.

"… Since I was 6 years old, I wanted to go play in the NFL. And that's the only thing I thought about. I knew it didn't matter what anybody else thought about me. If I was going to attack that every single day and truly attack that, I would be able to do that. … I've always had the confidence to live that way. … It was really the first time where that came into question, because I had no control over it."

In the immediate aftermath of the diagnosis, Singleton was unsure if he would be able to continue playing football. So, he made his request to the Broncos' brass: to play on "Thursday Night Football" against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If it was the last time he ever played football, Singleton was going to go out on his terms.

By the time kickoff arrived at Empower Field at Mile High arrived on Nov. 6, Singleton felt more assured about his future. A pre-surgery CT scan on Wednesday indicated the cancer had not spread, and he was set to undergo a less invasive surgery on Friday morning.

Nearly all of Singleton's teammates and coaches were unaware of the burden he carried that Thursday night as he played all 60 defensive snaps and added another nine tackles in a one-score win.

Following successful surgery the next day, Singleton faced yet another challenge. With a critical game against the Chiefs up next — the lone game Singleton would be forced to miss — the starting inside linebacker felt he was failing his teammates.

He struggled with whether to share his diagnosis or to keep things private. If he wanted, he could have missed the ensuing week's game with an illness designation. There was no requirement to tell his teammates or the public.

Singleton chose to speak up. In a team meeting on the following Monday, he told his story — and the outpouring of support was immediate.

"I was afraid of letting them down," Singleton says. "When the response was what it was, it just makes you realize that you're a person that they care about and it didn't really matter about football anymore. Which is all you can ever ask for. The more I think about it, it just kind of touches you, and you just appreciate it more.

"There's no way to thank everyone for how they made me feel in that moment, but I'm thankful for having these guys in my life."

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, who joined the Broncos' roster midway through the year to play his 20th NFL season, had signed with the team less than two weeks earlier. Singleton recalls the veteran player stopping him after the meeting to thank him for his vulnerability and willingness to share.

Singleton says he's since received the same support from players, coaches and referees across the league.

"Him going through that last year just showed the person that we already knew," fellow linebacker Justin Strnad said. "He's a guy that grinds and has a lot of heart. He battles through adversity each and every day, and last year was another showing of that. … Just even football aside, being thrown in that situation is just crazy. I thought he handled it great. I'm just happy to see him healthy and thriving."

It's still not easy for him to talk about.

"It's been a year," Singleton says, "and it's still not always the most comfortable thing to be like, 'I had cancer.'"

Singleton's struggle to become comfortable with sharing his experience comes, in part, from the self-awareness that there are many who have fought much more extensive battles.

"Even saying I survived cancer felt almost rude to say, because mine wasn't as bad as when you hear the word 'cancer' you expect it to be," Singleton says.

Singleton, though, has decided it's a cause worth fighting for. Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in men between the ages of 15 and 44, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Though the five-year survival rate is 95 percent, experts emphasize the importance of early detection.

"Just knowing that everyone's experience in it is different — and learning how important catching stuff early is through all types of cancer — [it felt important to] just be able to be somebody that can speak on it and tell their story," Singleton says.

In early October of 2026, Singleton helped raise funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research as he shared his story. He is also raising money for the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation, and he plans to donate for each tackle he makes during the 2026 season. Through five games, Singleton's 54 tackles are the second most in the NFL.

"It's just another way to use my platform to show that one, it's OK to talk about; two, to get checked; and three, we're all in this together," Singleton says.

Singleton emphasizes that he doesn't want people to worry daily that they may have a serious illness; he just wants people to keep tabs on their health.

"Know your body and get a physical once a year," Singleton says, "and you'll be there for the people you love as long as you can."

That's the same thing Singleton is doing now as he continues to monitor his health. Eleven months removed from successful surgery, Singleton has received nothing but positive news. He has not had to undergo chemotherapy or radiation, and he'll soon undergo a follow-up CT scan and ultrasound as part of his one-year checkup.

And while Singleton acknowledges that he still holds some fear that his cancer could return, he mainly holds an overwhelming appreciation for his health — and for the days that have come since.

"When a day feels like, 'Oh, it's just another day,' it's a motivating factor to get me out of that mindset," Singleton says. "When you just kind of feel like you're going through the motions of another day, I'm thankful to have this. It is more of a reminder of how you just can't take life for granted and enjoy those little moments, whether it's football practice, a game, meetings or time with my family. Sometimes when you feel like, 'I have to do this again,' it's like, 'No, I get to do this.' It just reminds you that I'm not going through that anymore."

Help Alex Singleton raise money for the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation. Click here to make your pledge.

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