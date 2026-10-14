‘We’re all in this together’: Nearing 1-year anniversary of cancer diagnosis, ILB Alex Singleton reflects on his fight and his mission to help others

Singleton's day was simpler before he ripped open the envelope in his locker.

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, Singleton pulled out the letter inside and learned he had failed an NFL drug test with elevated levels of hCG. Singleton knew he hadn't consumed any banned substances, but he lacked answers and expected to be slapped with a six-game ban by the NFL.

Singleton's heart sank. He texted his agent, and then he sat in team meetings, completely unable to focus on Denver's upcoming game against the Texans.

"My livelihood's over," Singleton remembers thinking. "Everything I was known for was going to be gone."

A Google search revealed that elevated levels of hCG could indicate the presence of testicular cancer, but he didn't believe that could be the answer. By Friday night, though, Singleton's wife, Sam, convinced him to schedule a urology appointment for the following Monday.

"I'm literally in the NFL," Singleton recalls. "There's no way I have any type of cancer."

Singleton pushed the failed test out of his mind and led all players with 10 tackles in Denver's Week 9 win over the Texans. On Monday afternoon, his answer came quickly.

According to Singleton's doctor, there was a 95 percent chance that he had testicular cancer.

"My stomach dropped, but I looked at my wife and said, 'At least we have an answer,'" Singleton says.

Singleton and his wife, with their newborn child in tow, sprang into action. They contacted the Broncos' medical team, and he underwent an ultrasound that same afternoon. Soon, Singleton was meeting with Head Coach Sean Payton, General Manager George Paton and Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph about next steps.

And at that moment, he didn't know what the future held.

"It was the first time I was scared in my life, where I was truly afraid of something," Singleton says. "I've always felt like if you just have a direction of something, you can control that. I can't control what anybody else's attitude's going to be toward something, but I can control mine.

"… Since I was 6 years old, I wanted to go play in the NFL. And that's the only thing I thought about. I knew it didn't matter what anybody else thought about me. If I was going to attack that every single day and truly attack that, I would be able to do that. … I've always had the confidence to live that way. … It was really the first time where that came into question, because I had no control over it."

In the immediate aftermath of the diagnosis, Singleton was unsure if he would be able to continue playing football. So, he made his request to the Broncos' brass: to play on "Thursday Night Football" against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If it was the last time he ever played football, Singleton was going to go out on his terms.

By the time kickoff arrived at Empower Field at Mile High arrived on Nov. 6, Singleton felt more assured about his future. A pre-surgery CT scan on Wednesday indicated the cancer had not spread, and he was set to undergo a less invasive surgery on Friday morning.

Nearly all of Singleton's teammates and coaches were unaware of the burden he carried that Thursday night as he played all 60 defensive snaps and added another nine tackles in a one-score win.

Following successful surgery the next day, Singleton faced yet another challenge. With a critical game against the Chiefs up next — the lone game Singleton would be forced to miss — the starting inside linebacker felt he was failing his teammates.

He struggled with whether to share his diagnosis or to keep things private. If he wanted, he could have missed the ensuing week's game with an illness designation. There was no requirement to tell his teammates or the public.

Singleton chose to speak up. In a team meeting on the following Monday, he told his story — and the outpouring of support was immediate.

"I was afraid of letting them down," Singleton says. "When the response was what it was, it just makes you realize that you're a person that they care about and it didn't really matter about football anymore. Which is all you can ever ask for. The more I think about it, it just kind of touches you, and you just appreciate it more.

"There's no way to thank everyone for how they made me feel in that moment, but I'm thankful for having these guys in my life."

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, who joined the Broncos' roster midway through the year to play his 20th NFL season, had signed with the team less than two weeks earlier. Singleton recalls the veteran player stopping him after the meeting to thank him for his vulnerability and willingness to share.

Singleton says he's since received the same support from players, coaches and referees across the league.