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'We'll do what's best for the team': HC Sean Payton to reassume play-calling responsibilities in Broncos' Week 5 game vs. Chargers

Oct 08, 2026 at 04:36 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are shifting offensive responsibilities.

As the Broncos enter a Week 5 divisional matchup against the Chargers, Head Coach Sean Payton announced that he will return to serving as the team's offensive play-caller.

"We'll make a change offensively," Payton said Thursday. "I'll call the plays."

Payton called the Broncos' offensive plays from 2023-25 before Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb assumed the responsibility ahead of the 2026 season.

"I'm going to say this first — and I said it to Davis the other day talking to him — I've done this long enough where I know when I have a future head coach," Payton said. "He's going to be one."

Payton said Webb has been "all in with the game plan" since the change was communicated on Monday. Webb will remain on the field during the game, beginning with Sunday's matchup in Los Angeles.

"[I] met with the offense," Payton said. "Look, as the head coach, [it's] no different than evaluating your right tackle, your slot receiver, your running backs. Something to change it up. Ultimately — I used that word, 'the collective,' yesterday — it's the group. When I met with the offense, it's about buttoning up all the little things that keep you from sustaining drives."

Payton said he will be the one to communicate with quarterback Bo Nix through the headset-to-helmet communication system.

Payton, who said the Broncos' focus is to "get back to doing some things real well," made the decision with the best interest of the team in mind.

"We'll do what's best for the team," Payton said.

Asked whether the shift in responsibilities is permanent, Payton said the Broncos are "focused on this week."

Payton emphasized Webb's potential, saying the Broncos' Offensive Coordinator has been "fantastic" in his handling of the move.

"Everyone's a little disappointed, because you felt like you let one of your teammates down," Payton said. "That's the human part of it. That's our game a little bit in this league. I'm going to go back to what I said earlier, relative to his talent. It's rare. He's gifted. It's all ahead of him."

Added tight end Evan Engram, who played with Webb in New York: "He's about the team. … We're all about being better, putting a better product on the field. It's all a collaborative thing."

The Broncos, though, have acknowledged the need to improve an offense that ranks 27th in both scoring offense and total offense.

"We've just got to play better, no matter who's calling plays," Engram said.

Payton's decision comes as he "felt like we needed a change," and the Broncos will move forward toward a Week 5 game against the Chargers.

"Everyone's disappointed in the unit itself," Payton said. "We're 2-2, but we feel like there's more there."

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