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Ring of Famer Tom Nalen, former Broncos PR executive Jim Saccomano elected to Colorado Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2027

Oct 09, 2026 at 09:16 AM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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DENVER — A Broncos Ring of Famer and a longtime team executive have both earned a statewide honor.

Ring of Famer Tom Nalen and former public relations executive Jim Saccomano have been elected to the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2027.

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Nalen spent all 14 seasons of his NFL career (1994-2007) with the Broncos. His 188 starts are second only to John Elway in franchise history, and he has played the third-most games among any of the team's players. While the team's starting center, Nalen helped pave the way for 11 single-season 1,000-yard rushers and 93 single-game 100-yard rushers. During his career, Nalen helped block for eight offenses that finished in the top five in the NFL in total yards.

Nalen's five Pro Bowl selections are the most by an offensive lineman in franchise history, and he also earned three All-Pro selections. A former seventh-round pick, Nalen was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 2013.

Spending nearly four decades in the NFL, Saccomano is the longest-tenured pro sports administrator in Colorado history. "Sacco" oversaw the team's public relations efforts for the team's two Super Bowl championships, as well as the Broncos' three Super Bowl appearances in the 1980s.

Saccomano has earned multiple prestigious honors in his career, receiving an inaugural Award of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022. He also won the inaugural Pete Rozelle Award — given to the NFL's most outstanding public relations staff — in 1990 and the Charlie Callahan Award for Public Relations. The Broncos' press box at Empower Field at Mile High has been named the Jim Saccomano Press Box since December of 2013 to recognize Saccomano's contributions. A Metro State and University of Colorado alum, Saccomano has written several books and was the longtime host of "Sideline Stories with Jim Saccomano."

Nalen and Saccomano will be honored alongside the rest of the Class of 2027 on April 15, 2027.

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