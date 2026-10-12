Mile High Moments: The 5 plays that led to the Broncos' 23-17 win vs. the Chargers

Just two plays after D.J. Jones' sack, Brandon Jones made another crucial play. The Chargers elected to go for a fourth-and-6 from their own 31-yard line with 3:26 to play and just one timeout remaining. Herbert looked to the sticks along the right sideline for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but Jones had dropped directly into the throwing lane. The Broncos' safety, who recovered a fumble earlier in the game to set up Denver's first touchdown, hauled in an interception that was thrown in his direction. The Broncos would go on to add a field goal that pushed their lead to six points. And while Denver needed one more defensive stop, the interception represented the last significant leap in terms of win percentage points.