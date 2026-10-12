Injury Report: CB Riley Moss listed as limited participant on initial practice report ahead of Week 6 game vs. Seahawks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of the Broncos' Week 6 "Thursday Night Football" matchup vs. the Seahawks, cornerback Riley Moss was estimated as a limited practice participant.

The Broncos did not practice on Monday, which makes the report an estimation of players' participation if the team held a practice.

Moss (ribs) did not play in the Broncos' Week 5 win over the Chargers after suffering an injury against San Francisco in Week 4.

Defensive end Sai'vion Jones (shoulder) was also estimated as a limited participant.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and cornerback Pat Surtain II (ankle) were both estimated as nonparticipants. Hufanga exited the Broncos' Week 5 win, while Surtain did not play after suffering his injury in Week 4.

Safety Brandon Jones (foot) and guard Ben Powers (biceps) were both estimated as full participants.