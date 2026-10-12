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Injury Report: CB Riley Moss listed as limited participant on initial practice report ahead of Week 6 game vs. Seahawks

Oct 12, 2026 at 02:22 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of the Broncos' Week 6 "Thursday Night Football" matchup vs. the Seahawks, cornerback Riley Moss was estimated as a limited practice participant.

The Broncos did not practice on Monday, which makes the report an estimation of players' participation if the team held a practice.

Moss (ribs) did not play in the Broncos' Week 5 win over the Chargers after suffering an injury against San Francisco in Week 4.

Defensive end Sai'vion Jones (shoulder) was also estimated as a limited participant.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and cornerback Pat Surtain II (ankle) were both estimated as nonparticipants. Hufanga exited the Broncos' Week 5 win, while Surtain did not play after suffering his injury in Week 4.

Safety Brandon Jones (foot) and guard Ben Powers (biceps) were both estimated as full participants.

The Broncos will release an additional practice report on Tuesday before sharing game statuses on Wednesday.

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