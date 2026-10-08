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Injury Report: 3 Broncos improve to full participants in Thursday practice ahead of Week 5

Oct 08, 2026 at 04:18 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Several Broncos improved to full participants as Denver's Week 5 game nears.

Outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman (hamstring) and tight end Adam Trautman (shoulder) both improved to full participants after being limited on Wednesday. Tillman missed the Broncos' Week 4 game against the 49ers.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (not injury related - rest) also improved to a full participant after he was limited on Wednesday. Running back Tyler Badie (foot) was a full participant for the second consecutive day.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (not injury related - rest) was added to the practice report as a limited participant.

Wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) and cornerbacks Pat Surtain II (ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs) did not practice for the second consecutive day.

Denver will release its game statuses on Friday for its Week 5 matchup against the Chargers.

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