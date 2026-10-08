Injury Report: 3 Broncos improve to full participants in Thursday practice ahead of Week 5

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Several Broncos improved to full participants as Denver's Week 5 game nears.

Outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman (hamstring) and tight end Adam Trautman (shoulder) both improved to full participants after being limited on Wednesday. Tillman missed the Broncos' Week 4 game against the 49ers.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (not injury related - rest) also improved to a full participant after he was limited on Wednesday. Running back Tyler Badie (foot) was a full participant for the second consecutive day.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (not injury related - rest) was added to the practice report as a limited participant.

Wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) and cornerbacks Pat Surtain II (ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs) did not practice for the second consecutive day.