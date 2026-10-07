Injury Report: 3 Broncos do not practice as Denver begins prep for Week 5 game vs. Chargers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A trio of Broncos did not practice Wednesday as Denver began to prepare for Week 5 against the Chargers.
After suffering injuries in Week 4, cornerback Pat Surtain II (ankle), cornerback Riley Moss (ribs) and wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) did not participate in Denver's initial on-field work of the week.
Surtain, Moss and Bryant were the only Broncos to not participate in practice.
Outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman (hamstring), who missed Denver's game against the 49ers, returned to practice as a limited participant. Tight end Adam Trautman (shoulder) and defensive lineman Zach Allen (not injury related - rest) were also limited on Wednesday.
Running back Tyler Badie (foot) was listed as a full participant.
The Broncos will release an additional practice report on Thursday and share game statuses on Friday ahead of Week 5.