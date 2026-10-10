Game Preview: Broncos seek key divisional win in showdown vs. Chargers

Another division opponent awaits.

The Broncos (2-2) are headed west in search of their third win of the season, and they'll battle the Chargers (0-4) for their first AFC West victory of the year. And despite the Chargers' start to the season, the Broncos aren't discounting the challenge that awaits at SoFi Stadium.

"It's a really talented group," defensive lineman Zach Allen said Wednesday. "… I know people love to look at the records and everything like that, but it's a division game on the road. So, it's definitely going to be a challenge. We've got to be ready for it."

The Broncos' focus is largely internal as the team looks to respond from a Week 4 loss and capture their first road win of the season. With a win, the Broncos would earn their first victory at SoFi since 2023 and just their second win in the building since it opened in 2020.

With a victory over the Chargers, Denver would also secure its third win in the last four weeks.

"We know what our mission is," guard Quinn Meinerz said. "It's about going 1-0 every single week."

As the Broncos look for a critical divisional win, here are three questions that will help decide if the Broncos can earn a Week 5 victory:

CAN THE BRONCOS FIND OFFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT?

The Broncos have shown potential through the first four weeks of the season, and there have been moments where they've clicked offensively.

Entering Week 5, though, the Broncos are still looking for a more consistent output. Denver ranks 27th in total offense and scoring offense through four weeks, and the Broncos know there is more to unlock.

"We're 2-2, but we feel like there's more there," Head Coach Sean Payton said Thursday.

Payton will reassume play-calling duties in Week 5 for the first time this season, and he'll look to spark an offense that ranked 10th in scoring and 14th in scoring in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The key to finding success, though, is a mutual responsibility.

"Ultimately, I used that word 'the collective' yesterday," Payton said Thursday. "It's the group. So, when I met with the offense, it's about buttoning up all of the little things that keep you from sustaining drives."

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton spoke Wednesday of the need to "maximize opportunities" on offense, and Denver will look to accomplish that against a division rival.

The Chargers will be without safety Derwin James Jr. and cornerback Donte Jackson, which could present opportunities in the secondary. Quarterback Bo Nix, though, spoke Wednesday about the importance of understanding the situation at hand.

"I want to be aggressive," Nix said. "… When it's open, let's hit it. But at the same time, I've been gotten too many times trying to do too much. In this day and age in our offense, I don't have to be a hero on every play. I don't have to do too much."

CAN THE BRONCOS START FAST?

It's been the key question for several weeks — and the Broncos' offensive performance on Sunday will be defined, in part, by the early moments.

The Broncos are still seeking an opening-drive score, and Week 4 marked the first time they scored first in a matchup.

Against the Chargers, it may be particularly important. While Los Angeles is 0-4, the Chargers have twice scored touchdowns on their opening possession, and they've scored first in their last two games. In a Week 3 loss to Buffalo, the Chargers opened up a 10-0 advantage before the Bills ultimately rallied to win the game.

In a crucial divisional matchup, Denver would surely prefer to avoid an early deficit after having to claw back in wins against the Jaguars and Rams. The Broncos have shown an ability in recent seasons to respond when trailing, but Payton has also referenced the need to avoid such scenarios as the season progresses.

The key to a fast start, though, lies in the same small details as the rest of the team's offensive execution.

"The inconsistencies, the details of little things," Payton said. "It's easy to say, 'Look, we want a fast start.' Well, who doesn't? So, let's focus on the attention to detail — and then the other stuff will come."

Against a beat-up Chargers offensive line, the Broncos could also unlock their pass rush if the team jumps ahead early.

Only two quarterbacks have been sacked more than Justin Herbert this season, and he's faced the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL through four weeks. As the Chargers play without tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, the Broncos' pass rush may be able to make an impact if Denver can grab a lead.

"I've got to find more ways to be effective," outside linebacker Nik Bonitto said Wednesday. "… We want to start converting those [pressures] into sacks and helping out the offense."

HOW DOES DENVER'S DEFENSIVE DEPTH PERFORM VS. JUSTIN HERBERT?

While the Chargers ruled out seven players and placed another on injured reserve on Friday, the Broncos aren't without their own challenges.

Denver will be without cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss on Sunday, marking the first time since Moss was drafted in 2023 that neither player will be available for the Broncos in the same week.

Through four weeks, the Broncos have allowed the fifth-lowest passer rating in the league to opposing quarterbacks — but that task becomes more difficult without the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year in Surtain and a resilient playmaker in Moss.

In Week 4, 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron and former fifth-round pick Kris Abrams-Draine replaced Surtain and Moss — and Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph has confidence in the young players to continue to make plays.

"[They] are very, very good players," Joseph said. "I have no worries when it comes to that."

Joseph said "it's easier when you have a week to prepare" for being without Surtain and Moss, and the Broncos will aim to limit Herbert after he completed 14-of-17 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown during the second half of a near comeback against Seattle in Week 4. Joseph acknowledged he cannot call the Broncos' defense the same way as he would with Surtain and Moss available, and he said being ready for certain moments will be critical.

"Having a plan to take care of our young corners in certain pass situations is going to be key," Joseph said.

Herbert has thrown six interceptions as part of the Chargers' 10 turnovers that are tied for the most in the league. Barron and Abrams-Draine could look to add to that tally, which would help the Broncos secure a road win.