LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Oct 11, 2026 at 01:58 PM
Cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss were previously ruled out due to injury and are among the team's seven inactive players.
The Broncos have added a pair of players to their game-day roster for a Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.
"We know what our mission is," guard Quinn Meinerz said. "It's about going 1-0 every single week."
The Broncos last wore the uniform combination in the regular season during a Week 3 matchup with the Chargers in 2025.
How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2:05 p.m. MT.
The Broncos will be without a pair of starting cornerbacks against the Chargers.
Denver also signed defensive back Ugo Amadi to the practice squad.
A Broncos Ring of Famer and a longtime team executive have both earned a statewide honor.
"We'll make a change offensively," Payton said Thursday. "I'll call the plays."
Several Broncos improved to full participants as Denver's Week 5 game nears.