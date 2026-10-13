Injury Report: CB Riley Moss remains limited practice participant ahead of Week 6 game vs. Seahawks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Riley Moss (ribs) remained listed as a limited participant for the second consecutive day ahead of the Broncos' "Thursday Night Football" matchup vs. the Seahawks.

Moss was the lone player listed as limited on the Broncos' Tuesday practice report. He did not play in Week 5 after suffering an injury in Week 4 against the 49ers.

Denver's Tuesday report remained an estimation, as the team held a walkthrough. The Broncos' practice report statuses indicate players' participation levels if the team held a traditional practice.

Both safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and cornerback Pat Surtain II (ankle) were estimated as nonparticipants for the second consecutive day. Safety Brandon Jones (foot) and guard Ben Powers (biceps) remained listed as full participants. Defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones improved to a full participant after being estimated as limited on Monday.