Game Preview: Bo Nix, Broncos set for 'Thursday Night Football' showdown vs. Seahawks

DENVER — The Broncos are eager for the opportunity that awaits.

After stacking three wins in the last four weeks, Denver heads into yet another difficult test — this time against the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Broncos (3-2) close a stretch of five consecutive matchups against 2025 playoff teams by hosting the Seahawks (3-2) on "Thursday Night Football." And as Denver aims to secure another impressive win, the team will do so under the bright lights of prime time.

"There'll be some extra juice on both sides, and I think this is why you play the game," quarterback Bo Nix said Tuesday. "This is why you want to be an NFL quarterback."

In their throwback jerseys, Denver will look to earn a third consecutive Thursday night win and secure its 11th victory in its last 12 matchups against NFC teams.

Here, then, are three questions that will determine if the Broncos can earn a statement win over the defending Super Bowl champs.

CAN THE BRONCOS WIN THE TURNOVER BATTLE AGAINST AN OPPORTUNISTIC SEATTLE DEFENSE?

Denver has made significant strides in its ability to take the football away, as the Broncos have forced seven turnovers through five weeks. The latest example came in Denver's three-takeaway performance in Week 5, which led directly to the Broncos' comeback win.

By comparison, the Broncos didn't have a three-takeaway game during the entire 2025 regular season, and the team didn't force its eighth turnover until Week 8. Through five games, Denver has already reached half of its takeaway total from a year ago.

"I think it's something we emphasized a lot in the offseason and a lot going into this season," safety Brandon Jones said. "And every week we preach, 'Get the ball, get the ball.' That's when games turn and play in our favor. Being able to have a little bit more of an emphasis on that, I think once we did that and once you get one, I think they come in bunches."

The Broncos scored 13 points off turnovers in Week 5, and they'll aim to get a similar boost against a Seahawks team that has turned the ball over eight times in the last three weeks. Five of those turnovers have been Sam Darnold interceptions, and the former third-overall pick has thrown first-possession interceptions in each of the last two weeks.

If the Broncos can force another error, it could make the difference on Thursday.

Denver, though, must also be aware of its own ability to protect the ball. Seattle's defense has forced seven takeaways in the last two weeks alone, and that unit will face a Denver offense that has turned it over at least once per game. Fortunately for the Broncos, they have had multiple giveaways just once this year — a Week 1 loss to the Chiefs. They'll likely need to protect the football again to earn a win over Seattle.

CAN DENVER WIN THE BATTLES OF STRENGTH ON STRENGTH?

A quick look at the stats reveals a good-on-good matchup:

Since the start of 2024, the Broncos have a 16-3 home record, which is the second-best mark in the NFL. Seattle, meanwhile, has a 16-3 mark on the road in the same span.

Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton averages the most total yards per game among all qualifying head coaches since 2006. Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald has allowed the fewest yards per game in that same span.

Payton is one of eight coaches to win at least 10 Thursday games, while Macdonald is 5-1 on Thursdays as either a head coach or coordinator.

The Broncos and Seahawks were both 2-0 in Thursday games a year ago, and Seattle has won seven consecutive prime-time games. Denver, meanwhile, has won five of its last six prime-time matchups.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is 7-2 in prime-time games in his career, while Darnold has won all six of his prime-time starts since joining Seattle in 2025.

In short, something has to give — and it may depend upon which team can keep the following streak alive: Seattle has scored at least 29 points in four consecutive games, which is tied for the second longest such streak in franchise history. Denver's defense has allowed 20.0 points per game over the last four weeks and has not let a team score more than 26 points since Week 1.

If the Broncos' defense can limit the connection between Darnold and reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it could keep the Seahawks' offense at bay and help spur a win. That, of course, is no easy task. Smith-Njigba is on pace to be the first back-to-back receiving leader since Calvin Johnson in 2011-12, and he's off to a more torrid start than when he posted 1,793 yards in 2025. Through five games, he has accounted for 49 percent of the team's receiving yards, which would be the highest single-season share in that category since 1975.

The task won't be any easier without cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Talanoa Hufanga, and cornerback Riley Moss is also listed as questionable. Denver, though, has allowed the sixth-lowest passer rating to opposing quarterbacks in 2026 — and the Broncos will aim to continue that success.

CAN THE BRONCOS CONTINUE THEIR FOURTH-QUARTER SUCCESS?

When the moments are big, the Broncos are comfortable.

Denver earned another fourth-quarter comeback in Week 5, and all three of the team's wins this year have required a rally in the final frame.

The good news? The Broncos have been up for the challenge.

Since the start of 2025, the Broncos are 8-3 (.727) in games in which they've trailed in the fourth quarter. That impressive mark stands out even more when compared to the league average, which sees teams earn a win just 20.9% of the time in the same situation. The only other team that is even moderately close to the Broncos is the Bills, who have posted a 7-6 record (.538) when trailing in the fourth quarter.

"Every Sunday … it's a one-score game," tight end Evan Engram said. "There's going to be a moment where you have to drive down and win it. Or there's a moment where you have the ball and you have the game in your hand and you have to finish it. Every Sunday, it's always a nail-biter. It always comes down to that last possession, whether you're up or down. Obviously, everybody loves the nail-biters [and] to see those games. We love to thrive in those moments and finish and get wins."

The Broncos have scored 52 points in the fourth quarter of games this year, which is the second highest mark in the league. Points, though, won't be easy to come by against a Seattle defense that ranks first in total defense and in the top 10 in scoring defense. Still, for as good as Seattle's defense has been, the unit has allowed 29.3 points per game over the last three weeks — with a pair of teams topping the 30-point mark.

"They're one of the best units in football, and they have been for a number of years now," tackle Mike McGlinchey said. "It's one of the reasons why they won the Super Bowl a year ago, and it doesn't look much different. They've got a lot of really talented players on all three levels of the defense, and they're going to make our job really hard. [We have to] trust in what we're doing and how we're going to attack them — and [I'm] excited to get the [opportunity] on Thursday."