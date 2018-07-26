Broncos sign wide receiver Mark Chapman

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A day after designating two wide receivers as Reserve/Did Not Report, the Broncos added to their depth at the position Thursday by signing wide receiver Mark Chapman.
Chapman, who played his collegiate football at Central Michigan, was the first-overall pick in May's Canadian Football League draft.
The 6-foot, 180-pound receiver caught 147 passes for 2,040 yards and 10 touchdowns during his career for the Chippewas.
The Broncos are able to sign one more player in order to get their roster to the 90-man limit.