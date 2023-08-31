Broncos sign three players to practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has rounded out its practice squad.

The Broncos signed wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and David Sills and tight end Lucas Krull.

Dorsett, a 2015 first-round pick, has recorded 151 catches, 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. He most recently appeared in a game for the Houston Texans, as he caught 20 passes for 257 yards and a score last season.

Sills started five games for the Giants in 2022 and caught 11 passes for 106 yards across his nine appearances. The West Virginia product also saw action during the 2021 season.

A 2022 undrafted free agent, Krull joins the Broncos after competing with the Saints during the preseason. He posted 10 receptions for 136 yards, including seven catches for 106 yards in the Saints' preseason finale.