Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign three players to practice squad

Aug 31, 2023 at 03:54 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230831_Transaction_ps

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has rounded out its practice squad.

The Broncos signed wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and David Sills and tight end Lucas Krull.

Dorsett, a 2015 first-round pick, has recorded 151 catches, 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. He most recently appeared in a game for the Houston Texans, as he caught 20 passes for 257 yards and a score last season.

Sills started five games for the Giants in 2022 and caught 11 passes for 106 yards across his nine appearances. The West Virginia product also saw action during the 2021 season.

A 2022 undrafted free agent, Krull joins the Broncos after competing with the Saints during the preseason. He posted 10 receptions for 136 yards, including seven catches for 106 yards in the Saints' preseason finale.

The Broncos previously announced the addition of 14 players to their practice squad.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign NT Mike Purcell, CB Fabian Moreau and T Quinn Bailey, place three players on injured reserve

The Broncos placed cornerback K'Waun Williams, safety P.J. Locke and tackle Alex Palczewski on short-term injured reserve in corresponding moves.
news

Broncos sign 14 players to practice squad

All 14 players competed with the Broncos during training camp.
news

Broncos make series of transactions to reduce active roster to league-mandated limit

Following Tuesday's transactions, the Broncos and other teams around the NFL will be permitted to place claims for players who have been waived.
news

Broncos announce several roster moves

Ahead of the league-mandated roster deadline, the Broncos have made a series of roster moves.
news

Broncos sign DT Tomasi Laulile

The Broncos have added to their defensive line.
news

Broncos sign WR Josh Hammond, place WR Jalen Virgil on IR

Hammond recorded 34 catches for 331 yards and a touchdown in 10 games for the XFL's DC Defenders in 2023.
news

Broncos sign RB Dwayne Washington

Washington previously spent four seasons with Sean Payton in New Orleans.
news

Broncos sign LS Jack Landherr

Landherr competed as a tryout player during the Broncos' rookie minicamp in May.
news

Broncos sign WR J.J. Koski, waive LB Ray Wilborn

Koski, a Cal Poly product, appeared in five games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and also spent time on the team's practice squad.
news

Broncos sign DT Forrest Merrill, designate G Yasir Durant as waived/injured

The Arkansas State product recorded 42 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his final collegiate season.
news

Broncos sign ILB Austin Ajiake, place ILB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve with ACL injury

The veteran linebacker will be sidelined for the duration of the 2023 season.
Advertising