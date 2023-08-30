Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign 14 players to practice squad

Aug 30, 2023 at 05:03 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have officially added 14 players to their practice squad.

Denver signed running backs Tyler Badie and Dwayne Washington, quarterback Ben DiNucci, cornerback Art Green, outside linebacker Marcus Haynes, defensive linemen Jordan Jackson and Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi, tackle Demontrey Jacobs, defensive back Devon Key, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, guard Will Sherman, wide receiver Michael Bandy and Lil'Jordan Humphrey and nose tackle Tyler Lancaster.

As an International Practice Player signing, Ndubuisi does not count against the Broncos' 16-player practice squad limit.

All 14 players practiced with the team on Wednesday and competed with the Broncos during training camp.

