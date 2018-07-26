 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Broncos and Ford announce multi-year partnership

Jul 26, 2018 at 10:30 AM
180726_ford
© Pete Eklund

DENVER — The Denver Broncos and Ford are teaming up on an integrated multi-year partnership, making Ford the Official Truck and SUV of the Broncos while providing numerous benefits for Broncos fans.

Under the slogan Broncos Country is Ford Country, Ford will deliver special perks and discounts for Broncos fans who are Ford owners as well as those looking to purchase Ford vehicles in the future. Fans are encouraged to follow @BroncosPromos on Facebook and Twitter to learn more about Ford's specific promotions each day.

"We're excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Ford that includes the first presenting sponsor of a Broncos training camp as well as a significant in-stadium and digital media presence," Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman said. "Ford is a premier brand Coloradans can identify with, and we look forward to sharing the benefits of this new partnership with our fans."

Ford will have a major in-stadium presence at Broncos home games, most notably two scoreboard features geared toward engaging fans (Noise Meter & Mile High Fan Pumper). The Broncos Bike Valet—a season-long, secure bike parking and valet service for Broncos home games that has been expanded on the east side of the stadium—will also be presented by Ford as part of the brand's evolution to become the "world's most trusted mobility partner."

In addition to offering special incentives for fans, the Broncos and Ford will partner on community initiatives and work together with the USO on various events at Broncos Stadium at Mile High and at military bases throughout Colorado. Ford will also support Broncos Charities through Taste of the Broncos and the Kickoff Luncheon while being incorporated into Broncos en Espanol, Carne Asada events and the Crush Women's Fan Club.

Broncos fans will see a Ford presence on DenverBroncos.com and the team's social media channels. Ford will be the presenting partner of Broncos Digital's annual "Road to the Draft" and in-season "Out Route" weekly series featuring exclusive interviews with Broncos players as they leave UCHealth Training Center for the day.

Additionally, Ford is the presenting sponsor of Broncos Connected, a team-produced monthly TV show that airs on KTVD-Channel 20, as well as KUSA-TV's Broncos Huddle, which airs Wednesdays during the season at 6:30 p.m. and re-airs at 10:30 p.m. on KTVD-Channel 20.

"Ford is proud to join up with the Denver Broncos to be the Official Trucks and SUVs of the team," Dee-Dee Boykin, Ford Regional Manager — Denver Region said. "Just as the Broncos have a winning tradition, Ford Trucks have been the best-selling trucks for 41 consecutive years and Ford has been America's best-selling brand for eight years in a row. Ford Trucks, like the Broncos, are Built Better, Built Stronger, Built Ford Tough. It makes us proud to say that Broncos Country is Ford Country."

Related Content

news

Broncos name Dan Lolli as general manager of Empower Field at Mile High

Lolli joins the Broncos with 18 years of experience in Major League Soccer, overseeing stadium operations for three different MLS clubs and most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer for Sporting Kansas City from 2022-26.

news

The top 5 most-compelling matchups on the Broncos' 2026 schedule

From holiday matchups to a prime-time showdown against the defending Super Bowl champions, there are several games to circle on the Broncos' 2026 schedule.

news

'Thursday Night Football' vs. Seahawks, Christmas Day vs. Bills highlight Broncos' standalone matchups in 2026

The Broncos' 2026 schedules features three prime-time games and two holiday matchups.

news

Broncos announce 2026 preseason schedule

Alongside the release of the Broncos' 2026 regular-season schedule, the team's preseason opponents are also set.

news

Broncos announce 2026 schedule, featuring holiday matchups and bookend stretches vs. playoff teams

The Broncos' 2026 schedule was announced Thursday, and the reigning AFC West champions will face five of last year's playoff teams in the first six weeks of the season. Denver will then close the year with three consecutive games against 2025 playoff teams, including a pair of playoff rematches.

news

Mile High Morning: OLB Nik Bonitto excited for 'great matchup' against Chiefs in Week 1

"Obviously, it's a divisional matchup and we get that in Week 1, so [there's] going to be a lot of excitement around the game, for sure," outside linebacker Nik Bonitto said.

news

Broncos sign CB Paul Manning, WR Michael Woods II

Following rookie minicamp, Denver has signed a pair of tryout players to its roster.

news

Broncos to visit Kansas City Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football' to open 2026 season

The matchup will feature the two franchises who have won the last 16 combined AFC West titles.

news

Broncos nominated for 8 Hashtag Sports Awards

Fans can vote for the Broncos until May 25.

news

Broncos mourn passing of Ring of Fame QB Craig Morton

Former quarterback Craig Morton, who led the Broncos to their first Super Bowl appearance, passed away on May 9, his family confirmed.

news

Predicting the Broncos' 2026 schedule

We're just a few days away from the Broncos' schedule being officially announced.

news

Mile High Morning: Katina Smith, mother of late Demaryius Thomas, reflects on son's impact in ESPN Mother's Day feature

Smith and her son maintained a strong relationship throughout Thomas' football career and life.

Advertising