Broncos and Ford announce multi-year partnership

DENVER — The Denver Broncos and Ford are teaming up on an integrated multi-year partnership, making Ford the Official Truck and SUV of the Broncos while providing numerous benefits for Broncos fans.

Under the slogan Broncos Country is Ford Country, Ford will deliver special perks and discounts for Broncos fans who are Ford owners as well as those looking to purchase Ford vehicles in the future. Fans are encouraged to follow @BroncosPromos on Facebook and Twitter to learn more about Ford's specific promotions each day.

"We're excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Ford that includes the first presenting sponsor of a Broncos training camp as well as a significant in-stadium and digital media presence," Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman said. "Ford is a premier brand Coloradans can identify with, and we look forward to sharing the benefits of this new partnership with our fans."

Ford will have a major in-stadium presence at Broncos home games, most notably two scoreboard features geared toward engaging fans (Noise Meter & Mile High Fan Pumper). The Broncos Bike Valet—a season-long, secure bike parking and valet service for Broncos home games that has been expanded on the east side of the stadium—will also be presented by Ford as part of the brand's evolution to become the "world's most trusted mobility partner."

In addition to offering special incentives for fans, the Broncos and Ford will partner on community initiatives and work together with the USO on various events at Broncos Stadium at Mile High and at military bases throughout Colorado. Ford will also support Broncos Charities through Taste of the Broncos and the Kickoff Luncheon while being incorporated into Broncos en Espanol, Carne Asada events and the Crush Women's Fan Club.

Broncos fans will see a Ford presence on DenverBroncos.com and the team's social media channels. Ford will be the presenting partner of Broncos Digital's annual "Road to the Draft" and in-season "Out Route" weekly series featuring exclusive interviews with Broncos players as they leave UCHealth Training Center for the day.

Additionally, Ford is the presenting sponsor of Broncos Connected, a team-produced monthly TV show that airs on KTVD-Channel 20, as well as KUSA-TV's Broncos Huddle, which airs Wednesdays during the season at 6:30 p.m. and re-airs at 10:30 p.m. on KTVD-Channel 20.