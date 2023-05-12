Broncos' 2023 schedule announced, features four prime-time games and pivotal three-game road trip

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In Head Coach Sean Payton's first season in Denver, the Broncos are slated to play four prime-time games and will face a potentially pivotal three-game road trip late in the season.

The Broncos' 2023 schedule, which the NFL announced Thursday, will also feature matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders to open and close the season.

Denver will host Las Vegas in Week 1 on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2:25 p.m. MT on CBS and then visit the Raiders in Week 18 on either Saturday, Jan. 6 or Sunday, Jan. 7. The time and date of all Week 18 matchups will be announced following Week 17. A pair of games will be held on Saturday, while the remainder will be played on Sunday.

The Broncos will open at home for the first time since 2020 and just the second time in the last five seasons. Denver has won seven of its last eight Week 1 matchups at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos' first prime-time game comes in Week 6, when Denver will travel to Kansas City for a "Thursday Night Football" meeting (Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video) with the defending Super Bowl champions. Denver will look to snap a 15-game skid against Kansas City during that meeting, which will be the Broncos' second division game of the season.

Denver will also travel to Buffalo for a Week 10 "Monday Night Football" matchup (Nov. 13, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) and then host the Vikings in Week 11 on "Sunday Night Football" (Nov. 19, 6:20 p.m. MT, NBC). The Broncos' final scheduled prime-time game will come in Week 16, when they host the Patriots on Christmas Eve at 6:15 p.m. MT on NFL Network.

The Week 16 matchup with the Patriots will be the Broncos' first home game since Nov. 26, as Denver will embark on a three-game road trip from Weeks 13-15. The Broncos will travel to Houston in Week 13 (Dec. 3, 3:05 p.m. CT, CBS), visit the Chargers in Week 14 (Dec. 10, 1:25 PT, CBS) and play at Detroit in Week 15 (Dec. 16 or 17; time and network TBD). Denver has not played three consecutive games on the road since 2017.