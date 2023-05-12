Top 5 most-intriguing matchups on the Broncos' 2023 schedule

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver's 2023 schedule has been announced, and there's a slew of intriguing games on this year's schedule.

The Broncos start and end the slate with perhaps their biggest rival, play four prime-time games and play on a couple of holidays.

Which five games, though, stand out as the most compelling?

Let's get to it.

5. Broncos vs. Raiders, Week 1

A Week 1 meeting against the franchise's most-hated rival? It's hard to beat that. A new-look Raiders team will head to Denver, led by former Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels and presumptive starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Denver lost a heartbreaker at home to Las Vegas in 2022, and they'll look to earn their first win over the Raiders since their final meeting of 2019. The Broncos' losing streak against the Chiefs has garnered more attention than this skid against the Raiders, but make no mistake: Denver needs to get back in the win column vs. Las Vegas to reach its goals. This game also features one of the league's best individual matchups, as cornerback Pat Surtain II will face off against wide receiver Davante Adams.

4. Broncos at Dolphins, Week 3

Who's up for a reunion in the South Florida heat? The Broncos will travel to Miami to face former first-round pick Bradley Chubb and former head coach Vic Fangio. As Head Coach Sean Payton noted at this year's Combine, Fangio was considered for the Broncos' defensive coordinator job. Now, he'll square off against the Broncos' Payton-led offense. The intrigue around the Dolphins doesn't stop there, though. Tua Tagovailoa returns at quarterback to pilot a dynamic offense that features game-changing receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel — a former Broncos assistant — and his squad will pose a tough test for Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph, who returns to face his former team.

3. Broncos vs. Jets, Week 5