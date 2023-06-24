MVPs, Pro Bowlers and many dangerous playmakers: Highlighting the quarterbacks on the Broncos' 2023 schedule

There's no shortage of star power on the Broncos' 2023 schedule, and that's especially the case at quarterback.

During the upcoming season, the Broncos will face two former league MVPs who have earned that honor six total times, eight quarterbacks with 29 total Pro Bowl selections and several other players who have impressive bona fides to their name.

Here, then, is a look at the expected starting quarterbacks for each of the Broncos' opponents this season:

Week 1 vs. Raiders and Week 18 at Las Vegas: Jimmy Garoppolo

For the first time in a decade, the Raiders will begin their season with a new starting quarterback. After parting ways with Derek Carr, Las Vegas signed Garoppolo, who played his six previous seasons for the 49ers. In San Francisco, Garoppolo was largely successful; he completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 13,599 yards, 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions, and he helped lead the 49ers to one Super Bowl and two conference championship games.

Week 2 vs. Commanders: Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said that there's a competition for the starting quarterback job; though Howell began the offseason as "QB1," the veteran Brissett has also "shown us some things that have really caught people's attention," Rivera said. Howell, a former fifth-round pick, appeared in one game for Washington in 2022 and completed 57.9 percent of his passes with one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown and one interception against Dallas. Brissett, meanwhile, has started 48 games in 76 career appearances with 48 touchdowns to 23 interceptions. In 2022, he started 11 games for Cleveland and threw 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Week 3 at Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa

While Tagovailoa had his most successful season as a pro in 2022, he unfortunately dealt with more serious concussion concerns throughout the year. He returns in 2023 hoping to avoid that and hoping to continue the growth he showed on the field. That included leading the league in passer rating (105.5) and yards per pass attempt (8.9). With star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle capable of taking any play the distance, Tagovailoa is a dangerous playmaker in Miami's offense.

Week 4 at Bears: Justin Fields

The former 11th-overall pick turned in an impressive season in 2022 that earned him MVP votes in spite of the Bears' 3-14 record. Fields is only the second quarterback to rush for more than 1,100 yards in a season, joined only by Lamar Jackson's 2019 MVP season. He also threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and he added eight touchdowns on the ground.

Week 5 vs. Jets: Aaron Rodgers

After being traded from Green Bay to New York in the offseason, the four-time MVP will face off with the Broncos for just the fourth time in his career. Typically there's been an adjustment period for star quarterbacks in new homes, but Rodgers could find his footing quickly as he reunites with his former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, who coached the Broncos a year ago. With a receiving corps that includes Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, Rodgers has weapons at his disposal, but it should be a great matchup with Pat Surtain II and Denver's defense.

Week 6 at Chiefs and Week 8 vs. Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes

In his sixth NFL season, Mahomes continued to add to his growing NFL legacy. He won his second Super Bowl, his second league MVP and set new personal records for passing totals (5,250 yards, 67.1 completion percentage). The Broncos played him and the Chiefs well in 2021, falling by a total of nine points in their two matchups, but they're still looking to topple their division foe for the first time since 2015.

Week 7 vs. Packers: Jordan Love