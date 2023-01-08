Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos' opponents set for 2023 season

Jan 08, 2023 at 02:08 PM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

As the 2022 regular season comes to an end, the Broncos' opponents for their 2023 season have been finalized.

Denver will play the NFC North and AFC East divisions next season, hosting the Packers, Vikings, Patriots and Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. They'll travel to face the Bears, Lions, Dolphins and Bills.

The Broncos last hosted the Packers and Vikings in 2015, when Denver won two memorable games during its Super Bowl season. Early in the season, the Broncos moved to 4-0 with a 23-20 win over the Vikings. Later that year, the Broncos toppled a previously undefeated Green Bay team on "Sunday Night Football."

In 2020, the last time Denver played the AFC East, the Broncos went 3-1 against the division, with wins over the Patriots, Jets and Dolphins.

The Broncos will host another NFC team in the Washington Commanders. Denver last played the Commanders at home in 2021, which was a 17-10 win for the Broncos. The Commanders finished in fourth place in the NFC East, which put them on the Broncos' schedule.

Denver will also face the Browns at home and the Texans on the road, as those teams finished in the same position as the Broncos in their respective AFC divisions. Denver has won four of its last five games against the Texans and eight of the last 10 games in the series vs. the Browns.

The rest of the Broncos' schedule will be filled with the typical AFC West home-and-away divisional slate against the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders.

Home opponentsAway opponents
Kansas City ChiefsKansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles ChargersLos Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas RaidersLas Vegas Raiders
Green Bay PackersChicago Bears
Minnesota VikingsDetroit Lions
New England PatriotsBuffalo Bills
New York JetsMiami Dolphins
Cleveland BrownsHouston Texans
Washington Commanders

