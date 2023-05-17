A game-by-game look through the Broncos' 2023 schedule

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' 2023 schedule has arrived, and it's time to take a deep dive into the storylines that will await Denver this fall.
Since the schedule was announced, we've examined the entire slate, chosen the top matchups and looked at Denver's prime-time games.
Now, it's time to go game by game through the 2023 schedule.
Week 1: Broncos vs. Raiders (Sunday, Sept. 10, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)
Last meeting in Denver: 2022 season – Raiders 22, Broncos 16 (OT)
A year ago: Las Vegas finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs (third in AFC West)
Player to know: RB Josh Jacobs. The bruising player broke out in 2022, as he posted 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's always proved difficult for the Broncos to stop.
Major storyline: Sean Payton will coach his first regular-season game as Broncos head coach as the team tries to snap a six-game skid to the Raiders. A new quarterback will be under center for Las Vegas, as Jimmy Garoppolo takes over for Derek Carr.
Week 2: Broncos vs. Commanders (Sunday, Sept. 17, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)
Last meeting: 2021 – Broncos 17, Commanders 10
A year ago: Washington finished 8-8-1 and missed the playoffs (fourth in NFC East)
Player to know: WR Terry McLaurin. The former third-round pick posted a career-high 1,191 yards in 2022 as he earned his first Pro Bowl nod. He cracked the top 10 in receiving yards with last season's performance.
Major storyline: Denver will look to earn its fourth consecutive home win against Washington. The Broncos have not dropped a game in Denver to Washington since 2001.
Week 3: Broncos at Dolphins (Sunday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Last meeting: 2020 – Broncos 20, Dolphins 13
A year ago: Miami finished 9-8 and lost in the wild-card round (second in AFC East)
Player to know: WR Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver was a thorn in the Broncos' side in Kansas City, and he posted a career-high 1,710 yards and 119 catches in his first year in Miami. Combined with Jaylen Waddle (1,356 yards in 2022), Hill is a formidable threat.
Major storyline: The Broncos will face off against their 2018 first-round pick, Bradley Chubb, and former head coach Vic Fangio. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel is also a former Broncos staffer.
Week 4: Broncos at Bears (Sunday, Oct. 1, 12 p.m. CT, CBS)
Last meeting: 2019 – Bears 16, Broncos 14
A year ago: Chicago finished 3-14 and missed the playoffs (fourth in NFC North)
Player to know: QB Justin Fields. The 11th-overall pick in 2021 came on strong in 2022, finishing ninth in the MVP voting. He provided highlight plays seemingly every week, particularly with his legs.
Major storyline: Cornerback Pat Surtain II will face off against Fields for the first time as Denver travels to Chicago. In 2021, Surtain was selected two picks ahead of Fields, who recorded 25 total touchdowns last year but threw 11 interceptions and was sacked 55 times.
Week 5: Broncos vs. Jets (Sunday, Oct. 8, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)
Last meeting: 2022 – Jets 16, Broncos 9
A year ago: New York finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs (fourth in AFC East)
Player to know: QB Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP will don a different uniform in 2023 as he starts a new chapter of his career. He threw for more than 3,500 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his final season in Green Bay.
Major storyline: In addition to this game being Rodgers' first trip to Denver since the Broncos dominated him on "Sunday Night Football" in 2015, former head coach Nathaniel Hackett will also return to Denver as the Jets' offensive coordinator.
Week 6: Broncos at Chiefs (Thursday, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video)
Last meeting in Kansas City: 2022 – Chiefs 27, Broncos 24
A year ago: Kansas City finished 14-3 and won the Super Bowl (first in AFC West)
Player to know: QB Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs' quarterback earned his second MVP award in 2022 and led Kansas City to another Super Bowl title.
Major storyline: The Broncos will try to snap their streak to the Chiefs after a pair of one-possession losses in 2022. Denver's last win over Kansas City also came on "Thursday Night Football" in Arrowhead.
Week 7: Broncos vs. Packers (Sunday, Oct. 22, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)
Last meeting: 2019 – Packers 27, Broncos 16
A year ago: Green Bay finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs (third in NFC North)
Player to know: QB Jordan Love. Following the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay, Love will get a chance to show off his first-round pedigree. He has just one career start to his name.
Major storyline: The Packers are as big a mystery as any team, as Love takes the reins for Green Bay and leads them into Denver.
Week 8: Broncos vs. Chiefs (Sunday, Oct. 29, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)
Last meeting in Denver: 2022 – Chiefs 34, Broncos 28
A year ago: Kansas City finished 14-3 and won the Super Bowl (first in AFC West)
Player to know: TE Travis Kelce. The 33-year-old player shows no signs of slowing down, as he caught a career-high 110 receptions and 12 touchdowns in 2022. A first-team All-Pro selection, Kelce posted 1,338 yards in 2022 and nabbed his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.
Major storyline: The Broncos and Chiefs finish their season series early, as both matchups come within three weeks and ahead of the Broncos' Week 9 bye.
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Broncos at Bills (Monday, Nov. 13, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Last meeting: 2020 – Bills 48, Broncos 19
A year ago: Buffalo finished 13-3 and lost in the divisional round (first in AFC East)
Player to know: LB Von Miller. Arguably the best defensive player in Broncos history, Miller will face off against his former team for the first time if he's returned from a midseason ACL injury. Miller posted eight sacks in 11 games last year.
Major storyline: The Bills were among the class of the AFC in 2022 before an early playoff exit. The Broncos will face one of their toughest tests of the season in a prime-time battle in Buffalo.
Week 11: Broncos vs. Vikings (Sunday, Nov. 19, 6:20 p.m. MT, NBC)
Last meeting: 2019 – Vikings 27, Broncos 23
A year ago: Minnesota finished 13-4 and lost in the wild-card round (first in NFC North)
Player to know: WR Justin Jefferson. Arguably the best receiver in the NFL, Jefferson posted a ridiculous 128 catches for 1,809 yards in 2022. The first-team All-Pro will be a handful for Denver's secondary.
Major storyline: Surtain vs. Jefferson will pit arguably the best cornerback in the league against arguably the best wide receiver. Meanwhile, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was a finalist for the Broncos' head-coaching job before he was hired in Minnesota.
Week 12: Broncos vs. Browns (Sunday, Nov. 26, 2:05 p.m. MT, FOX)
Last meeting: 2021 – Browns 17, Broncos 14
A year ago: Cleveland finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs (fourth in AFC North)
Player to know: DE Myles Garrett. The former first-overall pick earned Pro Bowl honors for the third consecutive season and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2022. His 16 sacks ranked second in the NFL last season.
Major storyline: The Broncos' run defense will be tested as the unit faces four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb.
Week 13: Broncos at Texans (Sunday, Dec. 3, 3:05 p.m. CT, CBS)
Last meeting: 2022 – Broncos 16, Texans 9
A year ago: Houston finished 3-13-1 and missed the playoffs (fourth in AFC South)
Player to know: QB C.J. Stroud. The second-overall pick very well could be in the lineup by the time the Broncos face Houston this fall. Stroud was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year while at Ohio State.
Major storyline: The Broncos kick off a three-game road trip that could help determine the outcome of their season.
Week 14: Broncos at Chargers (Sunday, Dec. 10, 1:25 p.m. PT, CBS)
Last meeting in LA: 2022 – Chargers 19, Broncos 16 (OT)
A year ago: LA finished 10-7 and lost in the wild-card round (second in AFC West)
Player to know: QB Justin Herbert. The Chargers made the playoffs in Herbert's third season as he threw 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2022.
Major storyline: The Broncos have played the Chargers well in recent years, but they have not yet won in SoFi Stadium. They'll look to snap that skid, which continued with an overtime loss last season.
Week 15: Broncos at Lions (Saturday, Dec. 16 or Sunday, Dec. 17; Date, time and broadcast TBD)
Last meeting: 2021 – Broncos 38, Detroit 10
A year ago: Detroit finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs (second in NFC North)
Player to know: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. The 2021 fourth-round pick earned his first career Pro Bowl nod in 2022 as he caught 106 passes for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns.
Major storyline: The Lions may have the most buzz of any team in the NFC, as they finished last year with eight wins in their final 10 games. This test, which comes at the end of a three-game road stretch, could be as challenging as any.
Week 16: Broncos vs. Patriots (Sunday, Dec. 24, 6:15 p.m. MT, NFL Network)
Last meeting: 2020 – Broncos 18, Patriots 12
A year ago: New England finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs (third in AFC East)
Player to know: LB Matt Judon. The veteran player earned his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance in 2022 as he posted 15.5 sacks.
Major storyline: The Broncos haven't hosted the Patriots since 2017, when Tom Brady still manned New England's offense. Mac Jones will be the signal-caller for this one.
Week 17: Broncos vs. Chargers (Sunday, Dec. 31, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)
Last meeting in Denver: 2022 – Broncos 31, Chargers 28
A year ago: LA finished 10-7 and lost in the wild-card round (second in AFC West)
Player to know: S Derwin James. The veteran safety has earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods after returning from a season-ending injury in 2020. He was a second-team All-Pro last year with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, four sacks and 115 tackles.
Major storyline: Denver has won four consecutive home games against the Chargers, and the Broncos may need this one for a late-season playoff push.
Week 18: Broncos at Raiders (Saturday, Jan. 6 or Sunday, Jan. 7; Date, time and broadcast TBD)
Last meeting in Las Vegas: 2022 – Raiders 32, Broncos 23
A year ago: Las Vegas finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs (third in AFC West)
Player to know: DE Maxx Crosby. The physical defensive lineman has been problematic for the Broncos, as he's posted 11.5 sacks against Denver and no more than four against any other team. He recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks last year en route to his second Pro Bowl selection.
Major storyline: The Broncos haven't earned a road win over the Raiders since Chris Harris Jr. returned an interception for a touchdown in 2015. They'll look to defeat Las Vegas in the regular-season finale.