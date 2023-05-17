A game-by-game look through the Broncos' 2023 schedule

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' 2023 schedule has arrived, and it's time to take a deep dive into the storylines that will await Denver this fall.

Since the schedule was announced, we've examined the entire slate, chosen the top matchups and looked at Denver's prime-time games.

Now, it's time to go game by game through the 2023 schedule.

Week 1: Broncos vs. Raiders (Sunday, Sept. 10, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)

Last meeting in Denver: 2022 season – Raiders 22, Broncos 16 (OT)

A year ago: Las Vegas finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs (third in AFC West)

Player to know: RB Josh Jacobs. The bruising player broke out in 2022, as he posted 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's always proved difficult for the Broncos to stop.

Major storyline: Sean Payton will coach his first regular-season game as Broncos head coach as the team tries to snap a six-game skid to the Raiders. A new quarterback will be under center for Las Vegas, as Jimmy Garoppolo takes over for Derek Carr.

Week 2: Broncos vs. Commanders (Sunday, Sept. 17, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)

Last meeting: 2021 – Broncos 17, Commanders 10

A year ago: Washington finished 8-8-1 and missed the playoffs (fourth in NFC East)

Player to know: WR Terry McLaurin. The former third-round pick posted a career-high 1,191 yards in 2022 as he earned his first Pro Bowl nod. He cracked the top 10 in receiving yards with last season's performance.

Major storyline: Denver will look to earn its fourth consecutive home win against Washington. The Broncos have not dropped a game in Denver to Washington since 2001.

Week 3: Broncos at Dolphins (Sunday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Last meeting: 2020 – Broncos 20, Dolphins 13

A year ago: Miami finished 9-8 and lost in the wild-card round (second in AFC East)

Player to know: WR Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver was a thorn in the Broncos' side in Kansas City, and he posted a career-high 1,710 yards and 119 catches in his first year in Miami. Combined with Jaylen Waddle (1,356 yards in 2022), Hill is a formidable threat.

Major storyline: The Broncos will face off against their 2018 first-round pick, Bradley Chubb, and former head coach Vic Fangio. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel is also a former Broncos staffer.

Week 4: Broncos at Bears (Sunday, Oct. 1, 12 p.m. CT, CBS)

Last meeting: 2019 – Bears 16, Broncos 14

A year ago: Chicago finished 3-14 and missed the playoffs (fourth in NFC North)

Player to know: QB Justin Fields. The 11th-overall pick in 2021 came on strong in 2022, finishing ninth in the MVP voting. He provided highlight plays seemingly every week, particularly with his legs.

Major storyline: Cornerback Pat Surtain II will face off against Fields for the first time as Denver travels to Chicago. In 2021, Surtain was selected two picks ahead of Fields, who recorded 25 total touchdowns last year but threw 11 interceptions and was sacked 55 times.

Week 5: Broncos vs. Jets (Sunday, Oct. 8, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)

Last meeting: 2022 – Jets 16, Broncos 9

A year ago: New York finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs (fourth in AFC East)

Player to know: QB Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP will don a different uniform in 2023 as he starts a new chapter of his career. He threw for more than 3,500 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his final season in Green Bay.

Major storyline: In addition to this game being Rodgers' first trip to Denver since the Broncos dominated him on "Sunday Night Football" in 2015, former head coach Nathaniel Hackett will also return to Denver as the Jets' offensive coordinator.

Week 6: Broncos at Chiefs (Thursday, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video)

Last meeting in Kansas City: 2022 – Chiefs 27, Broncos 24

A year ago: Kansas City finished 14-3 and won the Super Bowl (first in AFC West)

Player to know: QB Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs' quarterback earned his second MVP award in 2022 and led Kansas City to another Super Bowl title.

Major storyline: The Broncos will try to snap their streak to the Chiefs after a pair of one-possession losses in 2022. Denver's last win over Kansas City also came on "Thursday Night Football" in Arrowhead.

Week 7: Broncos vs. Packers (Sunday, Oct. 22, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)

Last meeting: 2019 – Packers 27, Broncos 16

A year ago: Green Bay finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs (third in NFC North)

Player to know: QB Jordan Love. Following the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay, Love will get a chance to show off his first-round pedigree. He has just one career start to his name.

Major storyline: The Packers are as big a mystery as any team, as Love takes the reins for Green Bay and leads them into Denver.

Week 8: Broncos vs. Chiefs (Sunday, Oct. 29, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)

Last meeting in Denver: 2022 – Chiefs 34, Broncos 28

A year ago: Kansas City finished 14-3 and won the Super Bowl (first in AFC West)

Player to know: TE Travis Kelce. The 33-year-old player shows no signs of slowing down, as he caught a career-high 110 receptions and 12 touchdowns in 2022. A first-team All-Pro selection, Kelce posted 1,338 yards in 2022 and nabbed his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

Major storyline: The Broncos and Chiefs finish their season series early, as both matchups come within three weeks and ahead of the Broncos' Week 9 bye.