Broncos' 2023 preseason opponents announced

May 11, 2023 at 06:05 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will face a trio of NFC West teams during the 2023 preseason slate.

Denver will travel to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the preseason, play a road game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 and then return to Empower Field at Mile High to host the Rams in Week 3.

The exact times and dates for the Broncos' first two preseason games have yet to be announced. The Broncos' game against the Cardinals will take place between Thursday, Aug. 10 – Saturday, Aug. 12, and their meeting with the 49ers will occur between Thursday, Aug. 17 – Saturday, Aug. 19.

Denver will host the Rams on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. MT.

The Broncos last played the Rams in the preseason in 2021, while they faced the 49ers and Cardinals in 2019.

All three games will be broadcast on 9NEWS.

