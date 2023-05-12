'Thursday Night Football' at Chiefs, Christmas Eve matchup vs. Patriots highlight Broncos' prime-time slate

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are set to play four prime-time games in 2023, highlighted by a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Denver will travel to Kansas City on Oct. 12 for a Thursday night meeting with the Chiefs. It will be the Broncos' first "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Kansas City since Bradley Roby returned a fumble for a touchdown in Week 2 of the 2015 season.

The Broncos then play back-to-back prime-time games in November against the Bills and Vikings, respectively. Denver will travel to Buffalo for a "Monday Night Football" game on Nov. 13 in Week 10. The following week, the Broncos will host the Vikings on "Sunday Night Football."

Denver's final slated prime-time game comes in Week 16, when the Broncos will host the Patriots on Christmas Eve. The Week 16 matchup will air on NFL Network at 6:15 p.m. MT.

The Broncos also have a pair of matchups — in Week 15 against the Lions and Week 18 against the Raiders — that do not yet have set dates or times. Both games could be played in exclusive windows on a Saturday.

The NFL is also eligible to flex other games to "Sunday Night Football" from Weeks 5-17 and to "Monday Night Football" in Weeks 13-17.

See below for a complete list of the Broncos' prime-time games:

Week 6: Broncos at Chiefs, "Thursday Night Football," Oct. 12, 6:15 p.m. MT, Prime Video

Week 10: Broncos at Bills, "Monday Night Football," Nov. 13, 6:15 p.m. MT, ESPN

Week 11: Broncos vs. Vikings, "Sunday Night Football," Nov. 19, 6:20 p.m. MT, NBC