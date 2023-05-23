A closer look at the Broncos' 2023 home schedule

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will host nine regular-season games in 2023, including a pair of prime-time games and a season opener against a division foe.

Under the NFL's scheduling formula, AFC teams will all host nine regular-season games in 2023. In addition to their normal division matchups, Denver will host a pair of games against NFC North opponents, two games vs. AFC East teams and a game each against an NFC East and AFC North foe.

The Broncos will play back-to-back home games on four occasions this season, beginning with a Week 1 matchup with the Raiders and Week 2 meeting with the Commanders.

Denver last opened the season with two consecutive home games in 2018, and the Broncos won both of those matchups to start 2-0.

The Broncos' prime-time home games — in Week 11 against the Vikings on "Sunday Night Football" and Week 16 against the Patriots — also kick off two-game home stands.

Though not on prime time, the Broncos will also play a high-profile game against Aaron Rodgers, Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets in Week 5.

Denver will also see a lengthy stretch without a home game, as they will not appear at Empower Field at Mile High for nearly a month following a Week 12 game against the Browns. Denver's first game back at home comes in Week 16.

In 2023, the Broncos will look to record their first winning home record since 2019, when the team went 5-3.

Denver's complete regular-season home schedule:

Week 1: Broncos vs. Raiders (Sunday, Sept. 10, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)

Week 2: Broncos vs. Commanders (Sunday, Sept. 17, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)

Week 5: Broncos vs. Jets (Sunday, Oct. 8, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)

Week 7: Broncos vs. Packers (Sunday, Oct. 22, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)

Week 8: Broncos vs. Chiefs (Sunday, Oct. 29, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)

Week 11: Broncos vs. Vikings (Sunday, Nov. 19, 6:20 p.m. MT, NBC)

Week 12: Broncos vs. Browns (Sunday, Nov. 26, 2:05 p.m. MT, FOX)

Week 16: Broncos vs. Patriots (Sunday, Dec. 24, 6:15 p.m. MT, NFLN)