Broncos' 2023 preseason schedule finalized

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' preseason slate is finalized.

Several days after revealing their opponents and date ranges for the preseason matchups, the Broncos on Wednesday announced the dates and times for the three-game schedule.

Denver will begin the preseason on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. MST with a trip to Arizona. The Broncos will play a second consecutive road game as they face the 49ers on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m. PDT. Denver will then close the preseason at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. MDT against the Rams.

Head Coach Sean Payton said Saturday the Broncos hope to host a joint practice against the Rams before the final preseason game.