Denver Broncos | News

Stroud, Gibbs and more: Highlighting the rookies on the Broncos' 2023 schedule

Jun 06, 2023 at 04:16 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' 2023 schedule will feature its share of familiar faces, as Denver will battle Travis Kelce, Bradley Chubb and Keenan Allen.

New players, though, will also play a role in the outcome of this year's slate.

Many of the teams on the Broncos' 2023 schedule added top-tier talent in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, and Denver could well see these players when the respective matchups arrive.

Here, then, is a look at the top 2023 draft pick for each of the Broncos' opponents this season:

Week 1 vs. Raiders and Week 18 at Las Vegas: DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (No. 7 overall)

Wilson posted 14 sacks and 17.5 tackles during his final two seasons at Texas Tech and joins a front seven that also features Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. He earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2022.

Week 2 vs. Commanders: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State (No. 16 overall)

Forbes was a second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC player in 2022 and led the SEC in interceptions in both 2020 (5) and 2022 (6). During his career, he recorded six pick-sixes, including a 90-yarder in 2020 and an 82-yard in 2022.

Week 3 at Dolphins: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina (No. 51 overall)

The Dolphins did not pick until the middle of the second round, where they selected the South Carolina product. He posted four interceptions and 18 passes defensed over his final two seasons.

Week 4 at Bears: T Darnell Wright, Tennessee (No. 10 overall)

A first-team All-SEC player in 2022, Wright started 26 games over his final two seasons for the Vols. The 6-foot-5, 333-pound player worked at left tackle, right tackle and right guard in college.

Week 5 vs. Jets: LB Will McDonald IV, Iowa State (No. 15 overall)

McDonald earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in three consecutive seasons as he posted 35 tackles for loss and 27 sacks from 2020-22. He earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 with 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

Week 6 at Chiefs and Week 8 vs. Kansas City: DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (No. 31 overall)

A second-team All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, Anudike-Uzomah posted 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 2022. He tied the Kansas State single-season record for forced fumbles with six in 2021.

Week 7 vs. Packers: DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (No. 13 overall)

Despite never starting a game in his two seasons for the Hawkeyes, Van Ness recorded 71 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in two seasons. Van Ness is a high-ceiling player who has plenty of NFL upside, according to analysts.

Week 10 at Bills: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah (No. 25 overall)

The first tight end selected in the draft, Kincaid caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. The first-team All-American led FBS tight ends in both receiving yards and catches per game, and he joins a roster that includes Dawson Knox.

Week 11 vs. Vikings: WR Jordan Addison, USC (No. 23 overall)

Addison joins Justin Jefferson, arguably the league's top wide receiver, to form one of the NFL's more formidable duos. Addison spent his final season at USC, where he earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors and caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns.

Week 12 vs. Browns: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (No. 74 overall)

Cleveland's first selection came in the third round, where they selected the 6-foot-3, 213-pound player. Tillman's best season came in 2021, when he caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdown catches. He struggled with injuries during his final season for the Vols.

Week 13 at Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (No. 2 overall)

The second quarterback off the board, Stroud could be the Texans' starter by the time the Broncos visit Houston. A two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and second-team All-American in 2022, Stroud completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions during his final season in Columbus. The Texans also traded up to the third-overall pick to select Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Week 14 at Chargers and Week 17 vs. Los Angeles: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU (No. 21 overall)

A two-time first-team All-Big 12 player, Johnston caught 93 passes for 1,703 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final two seasons for the Horned Frogs. He joins Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in the Chargers' explosive receiving corps.

Week 15 at Lions: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (No. 12 overall)

A do-it-all player, Gibbs earned second-team All-American honors during his lone season at Alabama. He carried the ball 151 times for 926 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching 44 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.

Week 16 vs. Patriots: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon (No. 17 overall)

The Athletic's top-ranked cornerback, Gonzalez earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors for Oregon in 2022 after transferring from Colorado. He posted 11 passes defensed and four interceptions during his final collegiate season.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign WR Nick Williams

Williams played high school football at Cherry Creek High School in Denver.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's Bucky Brooks names Jerry Jeudy to All-Breakout Team

"The route-running specialist has a chance to emerge as the Broncos' featured pass catcher in Sean Payton's offense," Brooks wrote.

news

'He's got traits that are exciting': Why TE Greg Dulcich could be 'Joker' for Broncos' offense

Throughout Head Coach Sean Payton's career, he's leaned on certain players to give his offense an edge. Those "Joker" players, as Payton calls them, can provide a matchup advantage for the offense.

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning joins ESPN to discuss Broncos, Nuggets' NBA Finals run

Manning sat near Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton and visited with quarterback Russell Wilson, and he chatted briefly with Smith about the Broncos.

news

'You just want to be cautious not to judge too quickly': HC Sean Payton details Broncos' evaluation process as OTAs continue

Payton acknowledged that some of the Broncos' players have been through consistent change, but he also noted the ability of the team to adapt to new circumstances.

news

'It's exciting for the city': Broncos excited for Nuggets, look to draw motivation from their NBA Finals appearance

Despite being south Florida natives, Surtain and safety Justin Simmons are both pulling for the Nuggets to earn their first championship.

news

Broncos sign TE Tommy Hudson

Hudson has appeared in five career NFL games.

news

Mile High Morning: Jimmy Butler remembers late friend Demaryius Thomas ahead of NBA Finals

Butler and Thomas first connected in 2014 after the then-Bulls star read about the struggles Thomas went through during his childhood.

news

Broncos sign K Elliott Fry

The Broncos have added a kicker to their roster.

news

Mile High Morning: USA Today selects ILB Drew Sanders among potential value picks

The national media outlet selected 13 potential gems from Day 2 or Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

'I definitely think I can improve': Following career highs in 2022, new Broncos DE Zach Allen sees room to be even better

"That's a big reason why I came here," Allen said. "I think there's a lot of good pieces here to help me get there and help us win some football games."

Advertising