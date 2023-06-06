Stroud, Gibbs and more: Highlighting the rookies on the Broncos' 2023 schedule

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' 2023 schedule will feature its share of familiar faces, as Denver will battle Travis Kelce, Bradley Chubb and Keenan Allen.

New players, though, will also play a role in the outcome of this year's slate.

Many of the teams on the Broncos' 2023 schedule added top-tier talent in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, and Denver could well see these players when the respective matchups arrive.

Here, then, is a look at the top 2023 draft pick for each of the Broncos' opponents this season:

Week 1 vs. Raiders and Week 18 at Las Vegas: DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (No. 7 overall)

Wilson posted 14 sacks and 17.5 tackles during his final two seasons at Texas Tech and joins a front seven that also features Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. He earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2022.

Week 2 vs. Commanders: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State (No. 16 overall)

Forbes was a second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC player in 2022 and led the SEC in interceptions in both 2020 (5) and 2022 (6). During his career, he recorded six pick-sixes, including a 90-yarder in 2020 and an 82-yard in 2022.

Week 3 at Dolphins: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina (No. 51 overall)

The Dolphins did not pick until the middle of the second round, where they selected the South Carolina product. He posted four interceptions and 18 passes defensed over his final two seasons.

Week 4 at Bears: T Darnell Wright, Tennessee (No. 10 overall)

A first-team All-SEC player in 2022, Wright started 26 games over his final two seasons for the Vols. The 6-foot-5, 333-pound player worked at left tackle, right tackle and right guard in college.

Week 5 vs. Jets: LB Will McDonald IV, Iowa State (No. 15 overall)

McDonald earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in three consecutive seasons as he posted 35 tackles for loss and 27 sacks from 2020-22. He earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 with 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

Week 6 at Chiefs and Week 8 vs. Kansas City: DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (No. 31 overall)

A second-team All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, Anudike-Uzomah posted 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 2022. He tied the Kansas State single-season record for forced fumbles with six in 2021.

Week 7 vs. Packers: DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (No. 13 overall)