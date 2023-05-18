Denver Broncos | News

Broncos' AFC West slate defined by bookend matchups with Raiders, prime-time game vs. Chiefs

May 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230517_West

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On a slate that features several compelling games, the Broncos' 2023 schedule will be defined by Denver's division matchups.

The Broncos' season will begin and end with battles against the Raiders, as they'll host Las Vegas in Week 1 before traveling to Allegiant Stadium in Week 18.

Their matchups against the Chiefs and Chargers, though, will be far more clustered.

Denver will travel to Arrowhead for a Week 6 "Thursday Night Football" game before hosting the Chiefs just 17 days later in Week 8.

In a similarly close span, the Broncos will travel to face the Chargers in Week 14 before hosting Los Angeles in Week 17 to close their home slate.

The Broncos will have several division streaks they can snap during their 2023 slate. Denver has not beaten the Chiefs since Week 2 of 2015, when they earned a "Thursday Night Football" win in Arrowhead. The Broncos also have not knocked off the Raiders since the end of the 2019 season, and they haven't earned a road win over Las Vegas since 2015. Finally, Denver will look to earn its first road win over the Chargers since 2019. The Broncos do hold a four-game home winning streak over Los Angeles that also dates back to 2019.

As Denver attempts to earn a playoff bid for the first time since 2015, the Broncos will likely need to improve its division record from the last few seasons. Denver last posted a winning division record in 2015, when the team went 4-2 in the AFC West.

For a look at the Broncos' complete division schedule, please see below:

Week 1: Broncos vs. Raiders (Sunday, Sept. 10, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)

Week 6: Broncos at Chiefs (Thursday, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video)

Week 8: Broncos vs. Chiefs (Sunday, Oct. 29, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)

Week 14: Broncos at Chargers (Sunday, Dec. 10, 1:25 p.m. PT, CBS)

Week 17: Broncos vs. Chargers, (Sunday, Dec. 31, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)

Week 18: Broncos at Raiders (Saturday, Jan. 6 or Sunday, Jan. 7; Date, time and network TBD)

Related Content

news

A game-by-game look through the Broncos' 2023 schedule

It's time to take a deep dive into the storylines that will await Denver this fall.

news

Broncos' 2023 preseason schedule finalized

Several days after revealing their opponents and date ranges for the preseason matchups, the Broncos on Wednesday announced the dates and times for the three-game schedule.

news

'Everybody, in fact, I think is pretty intrigued': NFL broadcasting executives explain Broncos' 2023 prime-time scheduling

In a conference call with media on Friday, league broadcasting executives explained why they placed the Broncos in four prime-time matchups.

news

'Thursday Night Football' at Chiefs, Christmas Eve matchup vs. Patriots highlight Broncos' prime-time slate

The Denver Broncos are set to play four prime-time games in 2023, highlighted by a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Top 5 most-intriguing matchups on the Broncos' 2023 schedule

The Broncos start and end the slate with perhaps their biggest rival, play four prime-time games and play on a couple of holidays.

news

Broncos' 2023 preseason opponents announced

The Broncos will face a trio of NFC West teams during the 2023 preseason slate.

news

Broncos' 2023 schedule announced, features four prime-time games and pivotal three-game road trip

The Broncos' 2023 schedule, which the NFL announced Thursday, will also feature matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders to open and close the season.

Advertising