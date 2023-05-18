Broncos' AFC West slate defined by bookend matchups with Raiders, prime-time game vs. Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On a slate that features several compelling games, the Broncos' 2023 schedule will be defined by Denver's division matchups.

The Broncos' season will begin and end with battles against the Raiders, as they'll host Las Vegas in Week 1 before traveling to Allegiant Stadium in Week 18.

Their matchups against the Chiefs and Chargers, though, will be far more clustered.

Denver will travel to Arrowhead for a Week 6 "Thursday Night Football" game before hosting the Chiefs just 17 days later in Week 8.

In a similarly close span, the Broncos will travel to face the Chargers in Week 14 before hosting Los Angeles in Week 17 to close their home slate.

The Broncos will have several division streaks they can snap during their 2023 slate. Denver has not beaten the Chiefs since Week 2 of 2015, when they earned a "Thursday Night Football" win in Arrowhead. The Broncos also have not knocked off the Raiders since the end of the 2019 season, and they haven't earned a road win over Las Vegas since 2015. Finally, Denver will look to earn its first road win over the Chargers since 2019. The Broncos do hold a four-game home winning streak over Los Angeles that also dates back to 2019.

As Denver attempts to earn a playoff bid for the first time since 2015, the Broncos will likely need to improve its division record from the last few seasons. Denver last posted a winning division record in 2015, when the team went 4-2 in the AFC West.

For a look at the Broncos' complete division schedule, please see below:

Week 1: Broncos vs. Raiders (Sunday, Sept. 10, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)

Week 6: Broncos at Chiefs (Thursday, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video)

Week 8: Broncos vs. Chiefs (Sunday, Oct. 29, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)

Week 14: Broncos at Chargers (Sunday, Dec. 10, 1:25 p.m. PT, CBS)

Week 17: Broncos vs. Chargers, (Sunday, Dec. 31, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)