WR Tim Patrick, S Trey Marshall sign tenders; Broncos sign WR Damion Willis

May 18, 2021 at 02:58 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Tim Patrick and safety Trey Marshall have signed their free-agent tenders, the Broncos announced Tuesday.

Patrick was a restricted free agent, while Marshall was an exclusive rights free agent. Both players are now officially under contract with the team through the 2021 season.

Denver also signed free-agent wide receiver Damion Willis and designated wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton as waived/NFI (non-football injury).

Patrick led the Broncos in touchdown receptions in 2020 with six touchdown grabs. He caught 51 passes for 742 yards as he started 15 games in his breakout season.

Marshall, a fourth-year player, appeared in 12 games as a special teams contributor for the Broncos. In 2019, he also started two games at safety and recovered two fumbles to go along with 25 tackles.

Willis last appeared in a regular-season game in 2019, when he started two games and appeared in 10 for the Bengals. He caught nine passes for 92 yards on 16 targets. The undrafted player from Troy University — the alma mater of DeMarcus Ware — joined the Jaguars' practice squad late in 2020.

Hamilton, a former fourth-round pick, caught 81 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns during three seasons in Denver. He started two games in 2020 as he caught 23 passes for 293 yards and two scores.

