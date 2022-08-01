Denver Broncos | News

WR KJ Hamler cleared to practice

Aug 01, 2022 at 09:11 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver KJ Hamler has passed his physical and is cleared to return to practice, the team announced Monday.

Hamler, who spent the first four practices of training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, is poised to rejoin his teammates at practice on Monday.

The third-year wide receiver suffered season-ending ACL and hip injuries in Week 3 of the 2021 season. He participated in some individual drills during the offseason program but did not participate in 11-on-11 work in OTAs or minicamp.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Saturday the team would have Hamler return "when he's ready to go and we feel great about it."

As a rookie, Hamler caught 30 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner remain on the PUP list.

