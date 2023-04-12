The top fourth-round picks in Broncos history

When the 2023 NFL Draft arrives in a little more than two weeks, the Broncos are scheduled to make their first selection with the 67th-overall pick.

Yet while Denver lacks a first- or second-round pick, the Broncos still have a chance to add significant talent to their roster. Over the franchise's history, the team has found a number of key contributors later in the draft — and in the coming days, DenverBroncos.com will take a look at some of those selections.

After beginning with the third round, we continue on to the fourth, where the Broncos are slated to make a selection in this year's draft.

Read on for a look at a few of the franchise's best fourth-round selections.

Editor's note: The following selections are the solely the opinion of the author and do not represent the organization. Additionally, because it can take time for draft picks to round into form, players are only eligible for this list if they were drafted at least five years ago. The selected players are listed in alphabetical order.

DE LYLE ALZADO (1971, 79th overall)

A two-time Pro Bowler and member of the Broncos' famed Orange Crush defense, Alzado was selected by the Broncos in the early 1970s and enjoyed a eight-year career with the organization. With six seasons in Denver with at least eight sacks, Alzado made an impact along the defensive line and finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 1977. A first-team All-Pro selection that season, Alzado helped the Broncos reach their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. He followed up his performance in 1978 with another nine sacks and a second-team All-Pro nod. Alzado led the team in sacks in five of his eight seasons with the Broncos.

DE ELVIS DUMERVIL (2006, 126th overall)

Dumervil's career in Denver may have ended earlier than anticipated, but he made the most of his six seasons on the field for the Broncos. He broke out in 2009 as he recorded 17 sacks, earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Returning from injury in 2011, Dumervil posted two more Pro Bowl seasons and ended his career in Denver with 63.5 sacks. More than a decade after his departure, he still ranks eighth in team history in sacks and has the second-highest single-season total. Dumervil held at least a share of the team lead in sacks in four of his seasons with the Broncos.

LB TOM JACKSON (1973, 88th overall)

One of Alzado's teammates on the Broncos' Orange Crush defense, Jackson earned three consecutive Pro Bowls from 1977-79 and was a first-team All-Pro in 1977 as Denver advanced to Super Bowl XII. A Ring of Famer, Jackson spent the entirety of his 14-year career in Denver and is among the most prominent players in the organization's history. During his career, Jackson helped the Broncos to six playoff berths, four division titles and two Super Bowl appearances. He finished his career having played the most games in team history and was voted most inspirational player by his teammates in six consecutive seasons.

WR BRANDON MARSHALL (2006, 119th overall)

A dynamic receiver, Marshall earned a pair of Pro Bowl nods in Denver and totaled more than 100 catches in three consecutive seasons. From 2007-09, Marshall recorded a whopping 307 catches for 3,710 yards and 23 touchdowns. Averaging more than 12 yards per catch during his four seasons with the Broncos, Marshall set the NFL record for the most catches in a game with 21 receptions against the Colts in 2009. He also posted an 18-catch game against the Chargers, giving him first and second place in Broncos history for the most catches in a game.

WR RICK UPCHURCH (1975, 95th overall)

The Minnesota product earned Ring of Fame honors in 2014 after a nine-year career in which he was named to four Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams. The wide receiver and returner was a first-team 1970s NFL All-Decade player and earned second-team honors for the 1980s. The only player to make two All-Decade teams with the Broncos, Upchurch's eight punt-return touchdowns were tied for the most in NFL history at the time of his retirement. He is still tied for the single-season record for the most punt-return touchdowns in a season.

Honorable mentions: