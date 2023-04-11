Denver Broncos | News

The top third-round picks in Broncos history

Apr 10, 2023 at 08:21 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Photos: The Broncos' best third-round draft picks

Look back through some of the best third-round draft picks in Broncos history, as the franchise has found some of its best players in that range.

Career stats with Denver: 108 games, 107 starts
1 / 12
1967: T Mike Current

Career stats with Denver: 108 games, 107 starts

Drafted: 1969 NFL Draft - third round, 61st overall Years with Broncos: 1969-81 Broncos career stats: 179 games, 40 interceptions, three interceptions returned for touchdowns, 21 fumble recoveries, four fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns, 4.0 sacks Ring of Fame induction: 1987 All-Pros: 1977 Pro Bowls/AFL All-Star Games: 1977-78, 1981
2 / 12
1969: DB Billy Thompson

Drafted: 1969 NFL Draft - third round, 61st overall

Years with Broncos: 1969-81

Broncos career stats: 179 games, 40 interceptions, three interceptions returned for touchdowns, 21 fumble recoveries, four fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns, 4.0 sacks

Ring of Fame induction: 1987

All-Pros: 1977

Pro Bowls/AFL All-Star Games: 1977-78, 1981

Career stats (all with Denver): 187 games, 147 starts
3 / 12
1973: G Paul Howard

Career stats (all with Denver): 187 games, 147 starts

Career stats (all with Denver): 125 games, 123 starts
4 / 12
1974: T Claudie Minor

Career stats (all with Denver): 125 games, 123 starts

Years with Broncos: 1991-92, 1997-2000 Experience with Denver: 94 games, 66 starts Broncos stats (per Pro Football Reference): 206 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, six passes defensed, one interception, one touchdown Accolades: Three-time Super Bowl champion, including Broncos' wins in Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII
5 / 12
1991: DL Keith Traylor

Years with Broncos: 1991-92, 1997-2000

Experience with Denver: 94 games, 66 starts

Broncos stats (per Pro Football Reference): 206 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, six passes defensed, one interception, one touchdown

Accolades: Three-time Super Bowl champion, including Broncos' wins in Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII

Ryan McKee
Three-time Pro Bowler; All-Pro selections in 1995 (second-team by AP), 1998 (second-team by AP) and 2001 (second-team by AP) Two Super Bowl appearances and victories (XXXII and XXXIII) Inducted into the Ring of Fame in 2016 Career stats with Denver: 236 games, 80.6% career FG percentage, 99.5% career extra-point percentage, 63 yards on longest career field goal
6 / 12
1993: K Jason Elam

Three-time Pro Bowler; All-Pro selections in 1995 (second-team by AP), 1998 (second-team by AP) and 2001 (second-team by AP)

Two Super Bowl appearances and victories (XXXII and XXXIII)

Inducted into the Ring of Fame in 2016

Career stats with Denver: 236 games, 80.6% career FG percentage, 99.5% career extra-point percentage, 63 yards on longest career field goal

One Pro Bowl selection in 1999 (special teams) Two Super Bowl appearances and victories (XXXII and XXXIII) Career stats with Denver: 91 games, two starts
7 / 12
1996: FB/ST Detron Smith

One Pro Bowl selection in 1999 (special teams)

Two Super Bowl appearances and victories (XXXII and XXXIII)

Career stats with Denver: 91 games, two starts

Two Super Bowl appearances and victories (XXXII and XXXIII) Career stats with Denver: 108 games, 104 starts
8 / 12
1997: G Dan Neil

Two Super Bowl appearances and victories (XXXII and XXXIII)

Career stats with Denver: 108 games, 104 starts

Pro Bowl selection in 2000 One Super Bowl appearance and victory (XXXIII) Career stats with Denver: 53 games, 51 starts, 62.2 completion percentage, 11,763 passing yards, 71 touchdowns, 84.1 quarterback rating
9 / 12
1998: QB Brian Griese

Pro Bowl selection in 2000

One Super Bowl appearance and victory (XXXIII)

Career stats with Denver: 53 games, 51 starts, 62.2 completion percentage, 11,763 passing yards, 71 touchdowns, 84.1 quarterback rating

Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl 50), selected to Sports Illustrated's All-NFL team in 2008 Career stats with Denver: 62 games, 50 starts (via pro-football-reference.com)
10 / 12
2007: T Ryan Harris

Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl 50), selected to Sports Illustrated's All-NFL team in 2008

Career stats with Denver: 62 games, 50 starts (via pro-football-reference.com)

One Super Bowl appearance (XLVIII) Career stats with Denver: 62 games, 44 starts, 222 receptions for 3,070 yards and 33 touchdowns
11 / 12
2010: WR Eric Decker

One Super Bowl appearance (XLVIII)

Career stats with Denver: 62 games, 44 starts, 222 receptions for 3,070 yards and 33 touchdowns

One Pro Bowl, one second-team All-Pro selection, 2016 Week 10 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, ranks second in franchise history in interceptions by a Broncos player through his first five pro seasons, two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Career stats: 74 games, 64 starts, 16 interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown, 37 passes defensed, one fumble recovery, two sacks, 385 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits
12 / 12
2016: S Justin Simmons

One Pro Bowl, one second-team All-Pro selection, 2016 Week 10 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, ranks second in franchise history in interceptions by a Broncos player through his first five pro seasons, two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

Career stats: 74 games, 64 starts, 16 interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown, 37 passes defensed, one fumble recovery, two sacks, 385 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

When the 2023 NFL Draft arrives in a little more than two weeks, the Broncos are scheduled to make their first selection with the 67th-overall pick.

Yet while Denver lacks a first- or second-round pick, the Broncos still have a chance to add significant talent to their roster. Over the franchise's history, the team has found a number of key contributors later in the draft — and in the coming days, DenverBroncos.com will take a look at some of those selections.

We begin with the third round, where the Broncos are slated to pick twice in this year's draft.

Read on for a look at a few of the franchise's best third-round selections.

Editor's note: The following selections are the solely the opinion of the author and do not represent the organization. Additionally, because it can take time for draft picks to round into form, players are only eligible for this list if they were drafted at least five years ago. The selected players are listed in alphabetical order.

K JASON ELAM (1993, 70th overall)

The leading scorer in the history of the franchise, Elam earned three Pro Bowl appearances for the Broncos across a 15-year career in Denver. The Hawaii product tied a then-NFL record in 1998 as he boomed a 63-yard field goal, and he ended his career having appeared in the most games of any Bronco. The Broncos' career leader in PATS and field goals, Elam scored a point in 263 consecutive regular-season games from 1993-2007. Elam also hold the franchise record for the most career postseason field goals. He was elected to the Broncos' Ring of Fame in 2016.

G PAUL HOWARD (1973, 54th overall)

A longtime stalwart on the Broncos' offense line, Howard started 147 games at guard for Denver during his 13 seasons with the team. During a stretch from 1975 to 1980, Howard started all 71 of the games in which he appeared and missed just five total games during that span. A starter on the Broncos' 1977 team that won the franchise's first AFC Championship, Howard was named to the Broncos' Top 100 team in 2019. Only five players in franchise history spent more time with the team than Howard.

S JUSTIN SIMMONS (2016, 98th overall)

The only active player on this list, the former compensatory pick in 2016 has earned a name as one of the NFL's best safeties. Simmons has earned second-team All-Pro honors on three occasions, and he made the Pro Bowl in 2020. Despite missing five games, Simmons tied for the league lead in interceptions in 2022, and he has recorded the fourth-most interceptions in team history. Simmons ended last season tied with Hall of Famer Steve Atwater for the most interceptions by a safety in Broncos history, and he has snagged multiple picks in all seven of his seasons.

DB BILLY THOMPSON (1969, 61st overall)

A versatile player, Thompson was selected by the Broncos in the late 1960s and eventually helped Denver enjoy its first true success in franchise history. A member of the Orange Crush defense, Thompson earned first-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl berth in 1977 as Denver marched to its first Super Bowl appearance. Thompson followed that campaign with another Pro Bowl berth in 1978 and tacked on a final appearance in 1981. After 13 seasons with the Broncos, Thompson remained connected with the team for decades after his playing career. One of the best defensive backs in team history, Thompson was inducted into the Ring of Fame in 1987.

LB/DT KEITH TRAYLOR (1991, 61st overall)

A starter on the Broncos' first two world-championship teams, Traylor played six seasons in Denver after being selected out of Oklahoma. Traylor saw limited action in his first two seasons with the club, but he returned after three years in Green Bay and Kansas City to help the Broncos earn their first Lombardi Trophy. Across 1997 and 1998, Taylor started 37 of 39 games and recorded four sacks, an interception, a touchdown and 71 combined tackles. A force in the middle of the Broncos' defense, Traylor was also named a member of the Broncos' Top 100 team.

Honorable mentions:

Eric Decker, Brian Griese, Ryan Harris, Ronnie Hillman, Dan Neil

Related Content

news

A position-by-position look at the Broncos' roster ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft

Following an aggressive approach during free agency, the Broncos have filled plenty of needs in recent weeks. Denver's roster, though, is not yet a finished product.

news

Broncos' 2023 NFL Draft picks officially set

The draft order is complete following the NFL's announcement of compensatory picks.

news

Mile High Morning: A look at some of the top performers at the 2023 NFL Combine

"This offensive tackle class doesn't have a surefire top-10 pick, but there's a lot of depth through the first three rounds," ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote.

news

'One of the best head coaches we've seen': NBC Sports' Chris Simms details what HC Sean Payton can bring to Broncos, Denver's biggest offseason need

As Denver inches closer to the offseason program, DenverBroncos.com caught up with Simms to get his insight on one of his former teams.

news

New coaches, free-agent updates and more: Top takeaways from HC Sean Payton and GM George Paton at the 2023 NFL Combine

HC Sean Payton has hired a number of coaches during his career, but he hasn't built a staff from scratch since he began his New Orleans tenure nearly two decades ago. And as he assembles his staff, Payton explained his method for finding the right coaches to guide the team.

news

Broncos anticipate RB Javonte Williams, WR Tim Patrick being ready for start of 2023 season

GM George Paton also provided an update on OLB Randy Gregory.

news

Players for Broncos fans to watch at the 2023 NFL Combine

We're taking a look at some of the prospects who have been linked to the Broncos in the third round via several recent mock drafts.

news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah: 2023 Draft's depth at offensive line, pass rusher could help Broncos in third round

"I think O-line [and] D-line obviously would be the places where you start," Jeremiah said of Denver's potential options in the third round.

news

Where the Broncos' roster stands ahead of the Combine and free agency

Before Denver starts signing impactful free agents or drafting talented prospects, it's worth taking a look at where the team stands.

news

A closer look at the Broncos' remaining 2023 NFL Draft picks

While Denver sent the 29th-overall pick to New Orleans when the team named Sean Payton as head coach, the Broncos have a pair of top-100 picks and five picks in all.

Advertising