Broncos select C Alex Forsyth with 257th-overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023 at 04:53 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have bolstered their offensive line with their final selection of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Denver selected Oregon center Alex Forsyth with the 257th-overall pick.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler graded Forsyth as the fifth-best center in the draft and assigned him a fifth-round grade.

A 6-foot-4, 303-pound player, Forsyth was a three-year starter for the Ducks. He earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2020 and 2021 before being named a second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 player in 2022.

A 28-game starter at center over the last three seasons, Forsyth did not allow a sack in 2022.

Denver previously selected wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., linebacker Drew Sanders, cornerback Riley Moss and safety JL Skinner. The Broncos also traded for New Orleans tight end Adam Trautman.

Denver is not currently slated to make any more picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising