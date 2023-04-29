Broncos trade back into third round, select DB Riley Moss with 83rd-overall pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have traded back into the third round and selected defensive back Riley Moss with the 83rd-overall pick.

Denver traded the 108th-overall pick and a 2024 third-round pick to Seattle in exchange for the selection.

Moss, a 38-game starter at Iowa, recorded 11 career interceptions and 37 pass breakups during his career. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten player in 2020, a first-team All-American in 2021 and a first-team All-Big Ten player in 2022.

"Playing in the Big Ten, you've got to be a physical DB," Moss said Friday. "You've got to come up and make tackles. I think I'm a physical player. I think I'm instinctive, and I'm just a ball player, all around. I'm excited the Broncos gave me an opportunity."

Moss had three pick-sixes of at least 30 yards and ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine.

The 2021 Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year said he had not been told whether he would play cornerback or safety in Denver.

"Right now, DB [defensive back]," Moss said. "It's good to learn everything and be ready."