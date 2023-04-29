Broncos draft S JL Skinner with 183rd-overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added another defensive back to their roster.

Denver drafted Boise State safety JL Skinner from Boise State in the sixth round with the 183rd-overall pick.

"I'm very excited to get up there to Denver," Skinner said Saturday. "I'm really blessed to be in this position."

The Athletic's Dane Brugler graded Skinner as the sixth-best safety in the draft and projected him as a third- or fourth-round pick.

A three-year starter, Skinner was a second-team All-Mountain West selection in 2021 and a first-team All-Mountain West choice in 2022. He recorded 65 tackles, eight passes defensed and four interceptions in 2022.

"My strengths, I'd say, are being very versatile, very physical," Skinner said. "I'm somebody that knows the game very well, and I use that to my advantage. I would say I'm a very smart player, very physical. I would say the main thing I need to work on is just covering those smaller slot [receivers], especially getting into the NFL world."

He finished his career with 208 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 20 passes defensed and seven interceptions.

Skinner suffered a pectoral injury in February that required surgery in March. He said he's ahead of schedule in his recovery and is running and lifting.

"I'm about a month out from a full expected recovery to be fully cleared," Skinner said. "I'm back to doing all my normal activities."