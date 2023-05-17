Broncos ILB Drew Sanders signs rookie contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' top defensive draft pick has signed his first NFL contract.
Inside linebacker Drew Sanders officially signed his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.
The Broncos chose Sanders, an Arkansas product, with the 67th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
In his lone season with the Razorbacks, Sanders recorded 103 tackles, 9.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and five passes defensed.
"He's played some outside linebacker," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Sanders during the draft. "He's played some inside linebacker. He had a ton of pressure production last year. Our vision for him is at inside linebacker and four-core special teams player who can go and stem down to the outside. We saw so many good traits with him and such good production."
Sanders is the final member of the Broncos' five-player draft class to sign his rookie deal.
The third-round pick joins Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton, Jonas Griffith, Justin Strnad and Seth Benson at the Broncos' inside linebacker position.