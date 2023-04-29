Broncos trade up, draft WR Marvin Mims Jr. with 63rd-overall pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos traded up to select Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. with the final selection of the second round.

Denver sent the 68th-overall pick and 138th-overall pick to Detroit in exchange for the 63rd-overall pick and 183rd-overall pick.

Mims recorded 1,083 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2022 as he was named a first-team All-Big 12 player, as selected by the conference's head coaches.

"I think it's a great opportunity to just be out there in Denver," Mims said. "The tradition, the atmosphere — all that great stuff. Just something that's known all around and just an opportunity for me to show what I can do, to the whole league, to the whole world."

The Oklahoma product recorded 123 career catches for 2,398 yards, 19.5 yards per catch and 20 touchdowns.

"I feel like the deep ball is probably one of the strong points of my game," Mims said.

Mims said he had contact with Wide Receivers Coach Keary Colbert and Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica during the pre-draft process.

"It's something I'm definitely comfortable with," Mims said of returning punts. "... I'm excited to bring that to the next level if that's my role with the team."