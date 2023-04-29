Denver Broncos | News

Broncos acquire TE Adam Trautman, seventh-round pick from Saints for sixth-round selection

Apr 29, 2023 at 02:39 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a veteran tight end on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Denver acquired tight end Adam Trautman and the 257th-overall pick in the draft to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for the 195th-overall pick.

Trautman joined the Saints as a third-round pick in 2020 when Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton was leading New Orleans.

The Dayton product has recorded 60 career catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns.

Trautman joins Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz and Albert Okwuegbunam on the Broncos' roster at the tight end position.

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound player's best season came in 2021, when he caught 27 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

