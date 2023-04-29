Broncos draft LB Drew Sanders with 67th-overall pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a defender with their second pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Denver selected linebacker Drew Sanders with the 67th-overall pick.

Sanders was the top-rated linebacker on The Athletic's Dane Brugler's list of top prospects.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect spent his final season at Arkansas and recorded 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, six passes defensed and an interception.

"I think I really stepped up my pass rush from those first two seasons at Alabama," Sanders said Friday. "I think my third year, I picked up my pass rush a little bit — and that was really my main part. I wanted to show I could really contribute to a team."

Sanders was a unanimous All-American selection and a first-team All-SEC player. He spent time at both inside and outside linebacker at Arkansas.

"I'm pretty confident in myself to really say I can play anywhere Coach needs me and wants to put me — inside, outside," Sanders said. "I feel like I can be a good contributing factor to the team wherever you want to put me."