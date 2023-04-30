Denver Broncos | News

'We're playing the best players': Broncos' 2023 rookie class will get chance to compete for early playing time

Apr 29, 2023 at 08:12 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230429_BN_Sat

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A fair assessment of the Broncos' 2023 NFL Draft class will take a little while.

A few years must pass before evaluators can truly look back at the Broncos' five-player class and make a judgment.

That won't stop them from trying.

"Tomorrow's the day that all the draft grades come out," Head Coach Sean Payton said Saturday following the conclusion of the draft. "I love tomorrow. Truly, I hope three years from now when all of us will have a better idea of how this draft went, the reports will be good. Again, we heard it a million times: 'We got our guy today.' Half of them are lying."

Yet while there is no immediate answer about the future of this class, the Broncos are optimistic about where the roster stands following the bulk of free agency and the draft.

"The draft just ended, and I'm really excited," Payton said. "I think that's an honest answer."

The Broncos' excitement stems from the opportunity to add five draft picks — WR Marvin Mims Jr., LB Drew Sanders, CB Riley Moss, S JL Skinner and C Alex Forsyth — and a veteran tight end in Adam Trautman via a trade. All five rookies will be given every opportunity to contribute as they arrive in Denver.

As Payton explained Saturday, the Broncos had a plan to acquire talent via a variety of methods. But once players enter the Broncos' facility, they're on equal footing.

"Once they're sitting in that meeting room, how they arrive is of no importance to us at that point," Payton said. "We're playing the best players. … They'll all have a piece of tape on the front of their helmet with their last name, and we're just going to go by what we see."

Payton's New Orleans teams featured their share of rookie contributors — most notably Marshon Lattimore and Alvin Kamara, who made the Pro Bowl in their first season with the Saints.

Whether as a Pro Bowler or special teams player, Payton said it's important the team has a vision for any potential contributor.

"Can he help in the kicking game?" Payton said. "There's only a handful of players on an NFL sideline that don't go in. The backup linemen, if you stay healthy, they might go in for the field-goal team. Your backup quarterback might have a clean uniform. And then you start looking at — you guys have covered college football, there's 110 people. In the NFL, it's a very quiet sideline area. So you've got to be able to look and say, 'All right, how many plays do we see this player playing if he's not starting?'"

While it's not possible to fully judge the Broncos' 2023 draft class for several years, the five players could soon earn a chance to start making their mark.

'HE'S A FUN WATCH'

The Broncos drafted Skinner with the 183rd-overall pick, and General Manager George Paton said the team felt that a pectoral injury pushed him into the sixth round.

When healthy, Skinner's tape showed a higher level of play that the Broncos felt lucky to add to their roster.

"I think we all felt that," Paton said. "We've liked him throughout the process. I think the first thing you see is the size. He's almost 6-[foot]-4, and then the athletic ability for that size, we thought was unique. The short-area quickness, the range. You see the ball skills on tape. The thing that really sticks out is his physicality and playing downhill in the run game. You see that all over the tape. He's a fun watch, and Sean and I have watched a lot of tape on him. He's a fun watch. I think the injury did impact where he was drafted. We felt very fortunate to get him where we did."

Payton said Skinner was a "joined-at-the-hip player" that both he and Paton gravitated toward during the pre-draft process.

'LOVE THE WAY HE PLAYS'

Forsyth — a seventh-round pick — played several positions at Oregon, but Paton said the three-year starter profiles mainly as an NFL center.

"We see him as a center that can flex, and he's going to compete, just like all the rookies and the entire team," Paton said. "… [He's] tough, smart. [I] just love the way he plays the game. So he's going to compete like everyone else."

Payton said when the Broncos completed mock drafts, they saw simulations where Forsyth came off the board in the sixth round. As such, the Broncos considered using a sixth-round pick on a player who did not allow a sack in 2022. Instead, they were able to trade for Trautman and add Forsyth with the 257th-overall pick.

"We felt real fortunate to have a chance at [Forsyth] that late in the draft," Payton said.

Related Content

news

'That was something we were looking for': Broncos fill need with trade for TE Adam Trautman

The Broncos added three players in the top-100 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday. The following day, they found a way to add another

news

Who did the Broncos draft? An complete list of Denver's 2023 picks

Here's a look at who the Broncos added to their roster during the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos select C Alex Forsyth with 257th-overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

A 28-game starter at center over the last three seasons, Forsyth did not allow a sack in 2022 and was named a second-team All-American.

news

Broncos acquire TE Adam Trautman, seventh-round pick from Saints for sixth-round selection

The Dayton product has recorded 60 career catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns.

news

Broncos draft S JL Skinner with 183rd-overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Broncos have added another defensive back to their roster.

news

An open highway: Why WR Marvin Mims Jr. stood out to the Broncos

"You still saw the speed and the way he tracks the ball and the hands and the toughness in the run game for a guy who's not that big," General Manager George Paton said. "His transition after the catch on the screens. We just feel, for his size, he's really tough."

news

'It was exciting, wasn't it?': Broncos trade up twice on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft

"All week, we kind of had some players that we had targeted, [and] if they fell close enough to us, we'd go get," General Manager George Paton said. "That was the case with [Marvin] Mims and … Riley Moss. We just didn't want to lose those players."

news

Broncos trade back into third round, select DB Riley Moss with 83rd-overall pick

Moss, a 38-game starter at Iowa, recorded 11 career interceptions and 37 pass breakups during his career.

news

Broncos draft LB Drew Sanders with 67th-overall pick

Sanders was the top-rated linebacker on The Athletic's Dane Brugler's list of top prospects.

news

Broncos trade up, draft WR Marvin Mims Jr. with 63rd-overall pick

Mims recorded 1,083 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2022 as he was named a first-team All-Big 12 player.

news

Mile High Morning: Former QB Jake Plummer excited for 'great opportunity' to join Broncos in Mexico for NFL Draft weekend

"It's going to be fun to just go down as an ambassador for not just the Broncos," Plummer said, "but also for the game [and] the NFL and pay respect to what it's done for me and spread the love and light that I now live in to whoever's down there to receive it.

Advertising