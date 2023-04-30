'We're playing the best players': Broncos' 2023 rookie class will get chance to compete for early playing time

'HE'S A FUN WATCH'

The Broncos drafted Skinner with the 183rd-overall pick, and General Manager George Paton said the team felt that a pectoral injury pushed him into the sixth round.

When healthy, Skinner's tape showed a higher level of play that the Broncos felt lucky to add to their roster.

"I think we all felt that," Paton said. "We've liked him throughout the process. I think the first thing you see is the size. He's almost 6-[foot]-4, and then the athletic ability for that size, we thought was unique. The short-area quickness, the range. You see the ball skills on tape. The thing that really sticks out is his physicality and playing downhill in the run game. You see that all over the tape. He's a fun watch, and Sean and I have watched a lot of tape on him. He's a fun watch. I think the injury did impact where he was drafted. We felt very fortunate to get him where we did."

Payton said Skinner was a "joined-at-the-hip player" that both he and Paton gravitated toward during the pre-draft process.

'LOVE THE WAY HE PLAYS'

Forsyth — a seventh-round pick — played several positions at Oregon, but Paton said the three-year starter profiles mainly as an NFL center.

"We see him as a center that can flex, and he's going to compete, just like all the rookies and the entire team," Paton said. "… [He's] tough, smart. [I] just love the way he plays the game. So he's going to compete like everyone else."

Payton said when the Broncos completed mock drafts, they saw simulations where Forsyth came off the board in the sixth round. As such, the Broncos considered using a sixth-round pick on a player who did not allow a sack in 2022. Instead, they were able to trade for Trautman and add Forsyth with the 257th-overall pick.