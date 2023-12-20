T Alex Palczewski designated for return from IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One of the Broncos' promising young players may soon return to action.

Tackle Alex Palczewski has been designated for return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

The undrafted free agent out of Illinois participated during the media-viewing period of Wednesday's practice, and he now has 21 days before the team must decide whether to activate him or keep him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Palczewski was one of four rookie undrafted free agents to make the Broncos' initial roster in August, joining running back Jaleel McLaughlin, tight end Nate Adkins and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom.

Over the summer, the 6-foot-6, 314-pound Palczewski provided depth at tackle and appeared in each of the Broncos' three preseason games, including a start against the Rams in the finale.

At Illinois, Palczewski started all 65 games in which he appeared in six seasons, including 49 starts at tackle and 16 at guard. In 2022, he was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press after allowing zero sacks for the Fighting Illini.