LB Baron Browning signs rookie contract

Jul 23, 2021 at 08:49 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos continue to sign members of their rookie class.

Third-round pick Baron Browning signed his four-year rookie deal on Thursday as he neared the start of his first training camp.

Browning, the 105th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, could be an option for the team at both inside and outside linebacker during the season. The Ohio State product missed most of the offseason program with a lower-leg injury.

"That's been probably the biggest negative of this offseason work — him not getting the work that he would have gotten," Head Coach Vic Fangio said in June. "We're still very high on him and very optimistic. Hopefully he'll be able to carve out a role on the team, both defensively and in the kicking game. I'm anxious to get him back working in training camp. I still like him all the same and he has versatility. He could play some outside for us and he could play some inside. We'd like to settle him in one spot, but we may not be able to, especially with the injury. We'll see how that evolves."

Browning's athleticism and versatility appealed to the Broncos when they selected Browning earlier this year.

"Good athlete, runs really well," Fangio said in April. "He's got versatility. Sometimes his versatility has hurt him a little bit in his development. ... We like his speed, like his athleticism. We think he will be a major contributor on special teams and compete for one of the linebacker spots."

Browning is the eighth member of the Broncos' draft class to sign. CB Pat Surtain II, S Caden Sterns, S Jamar Johnson, WR Seth Williams, CB Kary Vincent Jr., OLB Jonathon Cooper and DL Marquiss Spencer have also inked their rookie deals.

RB Javonte Williams and OL Quinn Meinerz are the only players who have yet to sign.

